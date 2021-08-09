MANILA, Philippines — Agriculture output shrank in the second quarter as the sector was upset by declining production and pandemic pressures.

Farm production contracted 1.5% year-on-year from April to June, reversing 0.5% annual growth in the same period last year, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Monday. However, the latest reading eased from 3.4% contraction in first quarter.

In the first half, farm output fell 2.5% on-year, making the Department of Agriculture’s watered-down growth target of 2% for this year an ambitious goal amid threats from strong typhoons that typically visit the country in the second half.

Data showed agriculture output, valued at P503.3 billion in the second quarter, went down as declines in livestock and fisheries sector offset growth in crop and poultry production. Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said high base effects from last year were responsible for the slump.

“Base effects are the likely reason for the pullback in (second quarter) by 1.5% coupled with a possible tough period for fisheries as reflected in the rising prices for fish items in the (consumer price index) basket,” Mapa said in an email exchange.

“Fisheries and aquaculture were also negative in 1Q 2021, which also contributed to the negative performance of the agricultural sector in that quarter,” he added.

Broken down, crop production, which accounts for 56.2% of total agriculture output, grew 3.1% year-on-year in the second quarter on the back of higher production of palay and corn. Poultry production grew 2.5% year-on-year in the second quarter.

But that performance was spoiled by lackluster livestock production, which sagged 19.3% year-on-year as hog output dropped 26.2% amid the onslaught of African swine fever (ASF). At the same time, fisheries declined at an annualized rate of 1.1% last quarter on the back of contractions in production of yellowfin tuna (tambakol), roundscad (galunggong) and threadfin bream (bisugo), among others.

Agriculture has historically contributed about a tenth to gross domestic product and employed about a quarter of Filipino workers, but advancement in other economic sectors had left behind the farm industry that the Duterte administration is now struggling to revive.

For a while, the farm sector was thought to be the economy’s saving grace after posting growth at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic while other industries were bleeding. But strong typhoons that smashed the country late last year and the lingering ASF outbreak foiled agriculture’s ascent to post its weakest performance in 4 years in 2020.

State statisticians will report the second quarter GDP performance on Tuesday, with economists like ING Bank’s Mapa expecting a double-digit print for the period due to base effects.