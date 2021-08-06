P10.89-B for 'ayuda' now ready for distribution amid NCR lockdown

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 5:43 p.m.) — Funds for a new round of cash aid or “ayuda” in Metro Manila have already been released and are now ready to be distributed, as the capital region goes on hard lockdown.

A total of P10.89 billion has already been credited to the bank accounts of local government units (LGUs) in Metro Manila for distribution to 10.9 million poor individuals in the National Capital Region, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said Friday.

The DBM had originally planned to release the fund to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), which managed previous cash aid programs during past lockdowns. But this time, the budget department transferred the funds directly to LGUs in a bid to speed up the distribution of cash handouts amounting to P1,000 per individual and a maximum of P4,000 per household.

Starting Friday, NCR will be under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the strictest lockdown, for two weeks in a bid to arrest the spread of highly infectious Delta variant. Old rules stipulate government would hand out cash assistance if ECQ is imposed in an area to keep low-income families afloat while some businesses shut down.

Apart from NCR, the province of Laguna will be under ECQ from August 6 to 15. In a text message on Friday, Budget Undersecretary Tina Marie Canda said funds for ayuda in Laguna are not yet released.

DSWD to monitor distribution

While the funds were directly released to LGUs, the DBM said the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and DSWD will monitor the distribution of ayuda.

“Upon receipt of the funds, the LGUs shall facilitate and determine the most efficient and effective way for the provision of financial assistance to their constituents,” the DBM said.

Broken down, Quezon City, the most populous city in NCR, received the biggest share of funds for cash aid at P2.4 billion. This was followed by the City of Manila with P1.5 billion and Caloocan City with P1.3 billion.

Funds for cash aid were charged against “savings” of government agencies. To recall, President Rodrigo Duterte last May signed Administrative Order 41 directing agencies to identify savings from their respective budgets in 2020 that the government can use for cash assistance to poor families and displaced workers amid the pandemic. — with a report from Ramon Royandoyan

Editor's note: Added details about cash aid in Laguna