Marikina residents are seen inside the public market of the city on July 28, 2021. The Department of Health reports an increase in new COVID-19 infections following the detection of the local transmission of its Delta variant.  
Inflation cools to 7-month low in July as transport costs ease

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - August 5, 2021 - 9:29am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Consumer price growth softened to its lowest level in 7 months in July to return to the government’s target, mainly due to easing transport costs.



Inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, cooled down 4% year-on-year in July, slower than 4.1% clip recorded in the preceding month, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Thursday. Slower increase of public transport costs, particularly tricycle fares and fuel, mainly contributed to the deceleration of price upticks.



It was the slowest reading since 3.5% clip posted in December last year. At the same time, it settled within the government’s 2-4% inflation target. 



Year-to-date, inflation averaged 4.4%.



"The uptick in international commodity prices due to supply-chain bottlenecks and the recovery in global demand could lend upside pressures on inflation. On the other hand, the emergence of new coronavirus variants and delays in easing lockdown measures are seen to pose downside risks to both demand and inflation," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a statement.



 



This is a developing story


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      PHILIPPINE INFLATION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
