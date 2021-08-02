




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
BDO profits surge in H1 as bank pares down loan loss buffers
The country’s largest bank in terms of total assets reported a net income of P21.4 billion from January to June, up by staggering 397.7% compared with the same period last year when a pandemic-induced economic meltdown tarnished lenders’ profits. In a regulatory filing, BDO attributed the earnings growth to “a strong sustainable earnings stream and normalized provisions”.
STAR/File

                     

                        

                           
BDO profits surge in H1 as bank pares down loan loss buffers

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - August 2, 2021 - 2:47pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — BDO Unibank Inc. saw its profits surge nearly five times in the first half, as the Sy-led lender starts trimming rainy-day funds it set aside earlier to shield its balance sheet from a wave of unpaid loans from pandemic-hit borrowers.



The country’s largest bank in terms of total assets reported a net income of P21.4 billion from January to June, up by staggering 397.7% compared with the same period last year when a pandemic-induced economic meltdown tarnished lenders’ profits. In a regulatory filing, BDO attributed the earnings growth to “a strong sustainable earnings stream and normalized provisions”.



Investors seemed impressed with the bank’s financial performance. On Monday, shares in BDO rallied 4.41% to close at P106.50 apiece at the start of the trading week.



Explaining its financial results, BDO said less funds from its earnings were used as buffers against loan losses, with pre-emptive provisions against bad debts declining to P6.8 billion for the first six months.



Already, non-performing loans (NPLs), or soured debts left unpaid 30 days past the due date, accounted for 3.1% of BDO’s total loan portfolio as the pandemic-led recession continues to crush Filipinos’ incomes and hurt their capacity to repay bank loans. But the good news is BDO’s current NPL ratio is still below the bank’s “worst-case” expectations of 4-5%.



Despite paring down rainy-day funds, BDO said NPL cover remained “more than adequate” at 100%.



“BDO's solid balance sheet, healthy capital position, and sustained earnings performance put the Bank in a good position to leverage on the country's economic recovery,” the bank said.



Apart from reduced provision, BDO also credited its financial performance in the first half to an increase in non-interest income to P29.7 billion. Under this segment, fees charged by BDO to customers for using its banking services grew 20% annually to P16.1 billion, while income from insurance premiums grew a higher 31% to P9.2 billion.



Trading and forex gains “normalized” to P2.0 billion, the bank said.



But financial results showed BDO’s lending business still reels from the pandemic’s impact amid tight credit standards and weak appetite for loans. Net interest income went down 3.0% year-on-year to P64.4 billion from January to June. Customer loans, meanwhile, “remained flat” at P2.3 trillion.



On the expenditures side, BDO’s operating expenses grew 4% on-year to P60.9 billion driven by the 29% surge in expenses related to its life insurance business. But BDO remains well-funded, as total deposits, considered as lifeline for banks, grew to P2.7 trillion in the first half.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BDO UNIÂ­BANK INC
                                                      PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Seriously divided
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 August 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It was sad to watch the spectacle of a seriously divided nation that should have been celebrating as one in the triumph of one of our own in the Olympics.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 China crackdown
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 August 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Last week, China unleashed a series of stunning and wide-reaching regulatory actions.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Rebuilding the economy
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 August 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Blood clots, brain fog, heart palpitations, damage to the kidney and lungs. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore


                              

                                 43 minutes ago                              


                                                            
An internationally recognized graduate degree from NIE not only stands as evidence that your skills and abilities have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore


                              

                                 43 minutes ago                              


                                                            
An internationally recognized graduate degree from NIE not only stands as evidence that your skills and abilities have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 What we know so far: 'Ayuda' during NCR lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What we know so far: 'Ayuda' during NCR lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 34 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Things you need to know about your "ayuda" during the NCR lockdown.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Factory output growth eases with Delta threat seen testing recovery
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Factory output growth eases with Delta threat seen testing recovery


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local manufacturing output stayed in expansion mode in July, despite a slide in output and fresh orders but continuing vaccinations...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Premium Leisure Q2 profit up 199%, but lockdown 2.0 a threat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Premium Leisure Q2 profit up 199%, but lockdown 2.0 a threat


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Metro Manila’s return to ECQ will clobber gaming revenues for as long as the movement restrictions last.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Holcim Philippines Q2 profit up, but lockdown headaches loom
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Holcim Philippines Q2 profit up, but lockdown headaches loom


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Holcim Philippines said that the re-imposition of movement restrictions in May of this year caused some bottlenecks in its...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Universal Robina Q2 profit up 43%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Universal Robina Q2 profit up 43%


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Consolidated sales were up 1.7% year-on-year over the first half of 2021, led by the international arm of the branded consumer...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with