




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
BSP extends zero spread on rediscounting loans
BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the Monetary Board approved the  extension of the temporary measure in the rediscounting facilities until end-2021 through Resolution 976 issued on July 29.
STAR/ File

                     

                        

                           
BSP extends zero spread on rediscounting loans

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - August 2, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has extended the zero spread on its peso rediscount loans until the end of the year to allow banks to tap the facility to meet their temporary liquidity needs amid the  pandemic.



BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the Monetary Board approved the  extension of the temporary measure in the rediscounting facilities until end-2021 through Resolution 976 issued on July 29.



The BSP first approved the temporary reduction in the spread on peso rediscounting loans to zero initially from March 20 to May 19 last year after Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine.



The reduction was extended to July 17 and Sept. 30 last year and to Jan. 31, April 30, and July 31 this year as part of measures aimed at providing the needed liquidity to banks for purposes of maintaining price and financial stability amidst the global health crisis.



Rediscounting is a BSP credit facility extended to qualified banks with active rediscounting lines to meet their temporary liquidity needs by refinancing the loans they extend to their clients using the eligible papers of its end-user borrowers.



Likewise, the reduction of the term spread on rediscounting loans under the Exporters’ Dollar and Yen rediscount facility (EDYRF) to the 90-day London interbank offered rate plus 200 basis points, regardless of maturity was also extended to Dec. 31, 2021.



Banks continued to snub the rediscounting loan facilities of the central bank in the first half with only one bank availing P4 million in June to finance industrial processing amid the massive P2.21 trillion additional liquidity released into the financial system by response measures last year to soften the impact of the   pandemic.



The peso rediscounting loans extended by the BSP plunged by 78 percent to P26.9 billion last year from a record P122.7 billion in 2019 amid the massive liquidity released by the central bank in the financial system to cushion the impact of the global health crisis.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BSP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
An internationally recognized graduate degree from NIE not only stands as evidence that your skills and abilities have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
An internationally recognized graduate degree from NIE not only stands as evidence that your skills and abilities have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Holcim Philippines investing P210-M to reduce fuel consumption, carbon emission
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Holcim Philippines investing P210-M to reduce fuel consumption, carbon emission


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 17 days ago                              


                                                            
Holcim Philippines Inc. is spending P210 million on projects meant to raise the efficiency of its cement factories by reducing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More PLDT clients upgraded to fiber
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More PLDT clients upgraded to fiber


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Integrated telco PLDT Inc. has made significant strides in its efforts to upgrade copper connections to fiber this year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Stronger demand for government debt papers expected
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stronger demand for government debt papers expected


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The rates for government debt papers  may increase  this week as investors demand extra security due to risks posed by the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hot money hits $334 million in June
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hot money hits $334 million in June


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
More foreign portfolio investments or speculative funds flowed into the Philippines for the second straight month, resulting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Flying during pandemic more expensive for airlines, passengers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Flying during pandemic more expensive for airlines, passengers


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Flying in the time of COVID-19 has made both airlines and passengers spend more, with travelers dealing with the cost of testing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ghost month, ECQ to spook stock trades
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ghost month, ECQ to spook stock trades


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The start of the so-called ‘ghost month’ and another round of hard lockdown to commence later in the week are...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 China crackdown
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 August 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Last week, China unleashed a series of stunning and wide-reaching regulatory actions.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with