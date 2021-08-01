KFC starts employee vaccination program

MANILA, Philippines — Fast-food chain KFC has started the vaccination program for its officers and employees last July 23 at its head office in Roces, Quezon City.

The company, in line with the directives from the Inter-Agency Task Force, prioritized its elderly staff, those with comorbidities, and frontline personnel in the vaccination.

“Corporate citizenship in this time of pandemic is about being an active participant in the multi-stakeholder efforts to speed up herd immunity and economic recovery, knowing that we can only feel safe once everyone is protected via vaccination. This is why KFC did everything it could since last year – from the procurement of vaccines to the education of its employees – to ensure we are doing our share in providing convenient and free access to COVID-19 vaccines to our people, especially the economic frontliners,” KFC Philippines general manager Jojo Marcelo said.

She said as early as November 2020, KFC Philippines has been coordinating the purchase of vaccines via Go Negosyo’s tripartite agreement with AstraZaneca and the government.

“We purchased additional vaccines during the first quarter of 2021. Nearing the vaccine administration, we started an info campaign to encourage employees and educate them on the importance of getting vaccinated via our internal Facebook community, where we featured testimonials of leaders who have already been vaccinated,” she added.

Employees of KFC Philippines also received flu shots two weeks before their COVID-19 vaccination schedule. The company provides free flu vaccines annually to also protect them from the disease, especially during the rainy season.

KFC Philippines implemented stricter health and safety protocols in all its stores nationwide as prescribed by the government, including the wearing of face masks and face shields, physical distancing, and frequent washing of hands among its staff.