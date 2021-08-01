




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
KFC starts employee vaccination program
The company, in line with the directives from the Inter-Agency Task Force, prioritized its elderly staff, those with comorbidities, and frontline personnel in the vaccination.
STAR/File

                     

                        

                           
KFC starts employee vaccination program

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - August 1, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Fast-food chain KFC has started the vaccination program for its officers and employees last July 23 at its head office in Roces, Quezon City.



The company, in line with the directives from the Inter-Agency Task Force, prioritized its elderly staff, those with comorbidities, and frontline personnel in the vaccination.



“Corporate citizenship in this time of pandemic is about being an active participant in the multi-stakeholder efforts to speed up herd immunity and economic recovery, knowing that we can only feel safe once everyone is protected via vaccination. This is why KFC did everything it could since last year – from the procurement of vaccines to the education of its employees – to ensure we are doing our share in providing convenient and free access to COVID-19 vaccines to our people, especially the economic frontliners,” KFC Philippines general manager Jojo Marcelo said.



She said as early as November 2020, KFC Philippines has been coordinating the purchase of vaccines via Go Negosyo’s tripartite agreement with AstraZaneca and the government.



“We purchased additional vaccines during the first quarter of 2021. Nearing the vaccine administration, we started an info campaign to encourage employees and educate them on the importance of getting vaccinated via our internal Facebook community, where we featured testimonials of leaders who have already been vaccinated,” she added.



Employees of KFC Philippines also received flu shots two weeks before their COVID-19 vaccination schedule. The company provides free flu vaccines annually to also protect them from the disease, especially during the rainy season.



KFC Philippines implemented stricter health and safety protocols in all its stores nationwide as prescribed by the government, including the wearing of face masks and face shields, physical distancing, and frequent washing of hands among its staff.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      KFC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
An internationally recognized graduate degree from NIE not only stands as evidence that your skills and abilities have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
An internationally recognized graduate degree from NIE not only stands as evidence that your skills and abilities have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila office vacancy rises to 15.6%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila office vacancy rises to 15.6%


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Office vacancy in the Metro Manila market is seen to further increase to as high as 15.6 percent by the end of the year as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philex Mining profit nearly triples
                              


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 July 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Pangilinan-led Philex Mining Corp. reported a 186 percent jump in its core net income in the first half of the year, driven by sustained level of metal output and high metal prices.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 URC exits snack food business in Oceania
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 July 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Gokongwei Group’s Universal Robina Corp. will exit the Oceania region, seven years after snapping up New Zealand snack giant Griffin’s Foods in 2014 and Snack Brands Australia in 2016, to focus on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Economists contradict BSP on July inflation movement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Economists contradict BSP on July inflation movement


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Most economists are convinced inflation eased further in July and returned within the two to four percent target of the Bangko...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More PLDT clients upgraded to fiber
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More PLDT clients upgraded to fiber


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Integrated telco PLDT Inc. has made significant strides in its efforts to upgrade copper connections to fiber this year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DA reviews tariff cut for yellow corn
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DA reviews tariff cut for yellow corn


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Agriculture has created a technical working group to study possible reforms in the tariffs of imported yellow...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Exporters seek deferment of higher cargo handling fees
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Exporters seek deferment of higher cargo handling fees


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. and Export Development Council want the Philippine Ports Authority to defer approval...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Globe among world&rsquo;s most socially responsible firms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Globe among world’s most socially responsible firms


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Globe Telecom Inc. has maintained its status as among the world’s most socially and environmentally responsible co...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with