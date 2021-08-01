




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Banks tell clients to be vigilant vs cybercriminals

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - August 1, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The banking public should remain vigilant amid the increasing number of online fraud such as phishing and other cybercrimes amid the pandemic.



The Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) said cybercriminals are creating more methods to defraud the public.



“We would like to remind the customers that banks regularly communicate the best practices that the public can utilize to ensure their cybersafety. We call on everyone to be aware of these reminders and apply them so that cybercriminals will fail in their attacks,” the BAP said in a statement.



According to the BAP, member banks continued to make investments related to cybersecurity to protect the personal data of the banking public at all times.



“We would also like to assure the public that all banks have rigorous protocols when it comes to investigating cybercrimes in order for these criminals to be apprehended and penalized,” the group said.



The organization pointed out that ensuring everyone’s security in cyberspace must be a joint effort between banks and their clients.



The BAP also supports the call of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) for collaboration among stakeholders such as law enforcement agencies, regulators, banking industry and the public at large to gather and share knowledge about cyber threats.



“This will allow for a swift creation of measures that would prevent these threats from harming Filipinos,” it said.



BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno earlier said the regulator is pushing for the enactment of a law which would further enhance consumer protection as the number of complaints continues to grow amid the complexity of financial products and services as well as the increased adoption of digitalization in the country amid the pandemic.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BAP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
An internationally recognized graduate degree from NIE not only stands as evidence that your skills and abilities have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
An internationally recognized graduate degree from NIE not only stands as evidence that your skills and abilities have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila office vacancy rises to 15.6%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila office vacancy rises to 15.6%


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Office vacancy in the Metro Manila market is seen to further increase to as high as 15.6 percent by the end of the year as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philex Mining profit nearly triples
                              


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 July 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Pangilinan-led Philex Mining Corp. reported a 186 percent jump in its core net income in the first half of the year, driven by sustained level of metal output and high metal prices.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 URC exits snack food business in Oceania
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 July 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Gokongwei Group’s Universal Robina Corp. will exit the Oceania region, seven years after snapping up New Zealand snack giant Griffin’s Foods in 2014 and Snack Brands Australia in 2016, to focus on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Insured deposits drop to all-time low in Q1
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 August 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Insured accounts in local banks sank to an all-time low of 20.3 percent in the first quarter despite the increase in deposits made during the period.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bank lending to MSMEs climbs to P184 billion in June
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 August 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Loans extended by banks to micro, small, and medium enterprises, which are used as compliance to the reserve requirement ratio, reached P183.9 billion as of mid-June, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipina...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 FEF: Exclude telcos as public utilities
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 August 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Foundation for Economic Freedom is supporting the exclusion of telcos from what are considered public utilities under the proposed amendments to the Public Service Act as part of efforts to encourage greater...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Foreign investments in health care urged
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 August 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippines should lure more foreign investments in the healthcare system as the country continues to fall behind in Southeast Asia.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 KFC starts employee vaccination program
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
KFC starts employee vaccination program


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Fast-food chain KFC has started the vaccination program for its officers and employees last July 23 at its head office in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with