Bank lending shrinks for 7th straight month

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - July 31, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines —  Loan disbursements by big banks shrank for the seventh straight month, although at a slower pace of two percent in June from four percent in May, as the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant continued to temper outlook for economic recovery.



Latest data released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed the outstanding loans of universal and commercial banks amounted to P9.09 trillion in June, P187.86 billion lower than the P9.28 trillion recorded in the same period last year.



BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said bank lending is still weak  as concerns over the spread of new coronavirus variants continued to dampen market sentiment and the outlook for economic recovery.



“Credit activity remains weak, as measures to address the still elevated number of COVID-19 cases constrained domestic economic activity and continued to dampen market sentiment,” Diokno said.



He said banks remained risk-averse as the industry’s gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio increased further to 4.5 percent in May from 4.4 percent in April.



“Lockdown restrictions inhibited the ability of households and firms to meet their financial obligations and as a result, the NPL coverage ratio of the banking system declined to 80 percent in May from 81.5 percent in April,” he said.



Data showed lending for production activities declined at a slower pace of 0.6 percent, hitting P8.02 trillion in June from a year-ago level of P8.07 trillion for an 88.2 percent share of the total.



Loans released to the real estate sector increased by 4.8 percent to P1.8 trillion, while lending to the electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply sector inched up by 2.2 percent to P1.04 trillion.



On the other hand, loans to the wholesale and retail trade as well as repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles slumped by 6.2 percent to P1.07 trillion, while lending to the manufacturing sector dropped by 5.8 percent to P992.49 billion.



The BSP also reported an 8.6 percent decline in household lending to P818.96 billion in June from P895.59 billion in the same month last year.



Credit card loans slipped by 2.5 percent to P400.11 billion due to the rising default by borrowers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, while motor vehicle loans slowed by 14.8 percent to P329.09 billion.



The BSP chief said there are still risks to the country’s growth outlook as the presence of the Delta variant might give rise to renewed restrictions, similar to what is happening in select cities in Asia, Europe and Oceania.



Malacañang announced that the National Capital Region (NCR) would revert to the strictest enhanced community quarantine from Aug. 6 to 20 to slow the spread of the more contagious COVID Delta variant.



“Although risks remain amid the discovery of new COVID variants, recent macroeconomic developments have shown encouraging signs that economic recovery is underway,” Diokno said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
An internationally recognized graduate degree from NIE not only stands as evidence that your skills and abilities have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Will taxmen come for Hidilyn Diaz's prizes?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Will taxmen come for Hidilyn Diaz's prizes?


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Are the prizes of Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz taxable? The short answer is yes.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR lockdown announcement sinks PSEi to 2-month low
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR lockdown announcement sinks PSEi to 2-month low


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local shares sank to their lowest level in over two months on Friday, as investors sold on news that Metro Manila will be...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't to review economic goals as NCR returns to ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't to review economic goals as NCR returns to ECQ


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Economic managers will revisit their goals after President Rodrigo Duterte approved a proposal to tighten restrictions in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Higher food, fuel prices likely drove up inflation in July
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Higher food, fuel prices likely drove up inflation in July


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Higher fuel and food prices, compounded by a surge in power rates and a weak currency, likely stoked inflation in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSE wants companies to go public if they avail gov't incentives
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSE wants companies to go public if they avail gov't incentives


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
PSE wants to force companies to go public if they avail of government incentives

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jollibee enters West Malaysia with a 120-store expansion plan in tow
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jollibee enters West Malaysia with a 120-store expansion plan in tow


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jollibee enters West Malaysia with a new joint venture and big 120-store expansion plan.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
