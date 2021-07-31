Lockdown delays $30 million FedEx hub

MANILA, Philippines — Strict lockdown and quarantine measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic further pushed back the opening of the $30 million gateway facility of American logistics giant FedEx Corp. in Clark, Pampanga.

John Peterson, managing director of FedEx Express Philippines, told The STAR construction activities and deployment of technologies have yet to be completed.

“Currently, we are completing the construction and deploying the technologies needed for the facility. The delays were driven by the halt in construction brought about by the lockdowns since the onset of the pandemic,” Peterson said.

The 17,000 square-meter facility for processing documents and parcels was supposed to open last April but was postponed tentatively to July due to the situation brought about by the global health crisis.

“When the Clark Facility opens, it could process about 9,000 documents and parcels per hour. It will also have dedicated areas to process large heavyweight freight,” Peterson said.