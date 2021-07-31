Converge ICT now offers fiber TV as add-on service

MANILA, Philippines — Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has teamed up with affiliate cable company Pacific Kabelnet Holding Co. Inc. to introduce a new add-on offering for its customers that will provide an all-in-one home entertainment service.

The new offering, called Vision, gives new and existing Converge subscribers access to local and international TV channel using fiber technology.

The add-on service is priced at P99 per month for 65 channels and P299 a month for 82 channels.

“Vision is just the first of many additional services we plan to bring to enhance Filipinos’ digital experience as we build our digital highway. With the recent data capacity upgrade of our metro backbone, we have more than enough bandwidth to provide entertainment content on a streaming platform and other applications,” Converge co-founder and CEO Dennis Anthony Uy said.

Vision comes with a set-to-box called Xperience Box, a full Android all-in-one entertainment device that allows Converge subscribers to enjoy multi-genre TV programs and shows in their homes.

The Xperience Box is enabled via WiFi and Bluetooth and does not require connectivity to any cable TV line. It also allows easy connection to a mouse, gamepad, keypad and other devices.

Converge said the easy-to-set-up service comes with reliable security features and an enhanced artificial intelligence that provides quick and one-click access to channels, Google apps, online games, and OTT apps like HBO Go, Amazon Prime, YouTube and Spotify.

“The Vision Xperience Box takes convenience up a notch through its voice-enabled remote for easy searches via Google Assistant and a digital interface that allows hassle-free connection to home theater systems or power amplifiers. Watching the most popular shows in the Philippines or abroad and accessing content through various apps have never been this effortless,” Converge COO Jesus Romero said.

Converge said customers have an option for an outright payment of P2,000 for the Xperience Box or installment of P150 per month for 24 months.

Those who will avail of the staggered payment for the box will have to relock-in for 24 months, while those who wish to do an outright payment will require no relock-in.