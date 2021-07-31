




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Converge ICT now offers fiber TV as add-on service

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - July 31, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has teamed up with affiliate cable company Pacific Kabelnet Holding Co. Inc. to introduce a new add-on offering for its customers that will provide an all-in-one home entertainment service.



The new offering, called Vision, gives new and existing Converge subscribers access to local and international TV channel using fiber technology.



The add-on service is priced at P99 per month for 65 channels and P299 a month for 82 channels.



“Vision is just the first of many additional services we plan to bring to enhance Filipinos’ digital experience as we build our digital highway. With the recent data capacity upgrade of our metro backbone, we have more than enough bandwidth to provide entertainment content on a streaming platform and other applications,” Converge co-founder and CEO Dennis Anthony Uy said.



Vision comes with a set-to-box called Xperience Box, a full Android all-in-one entertainment device that allows Converge subscribers to enjoy multi-genre TV programs and shows in their homes.



The Xperience Box is enabled via WiFi and Bluetooth and does not require connectivity to any cable TV line. It also allows easy connection to a mouse, gamepad, keypad and other devices.



Converge said the easy-to-set-up service comes with reliable security features and an enhanced artificial intelligence that provides quick and one-click access to channels, Google apps, online games, and OTT apps like HBO Go, Amazon Prime, YouTube and Spotify.



“The Vision Xperience Box takes convenience up a notch through its voice-enabled remote for easy searches via Google Assistant and a digital interface that allows hassle-free connection to home theater systems or power amplifiers. Watching the most popular shows in the Philippines or abroad and accessing content through various apps have never been this effortless,” Converge COO Jesus Romero said.



Converge said customers have an option for an outright payment of P2,000 for the Xperience Box or installment of P150 per month for 24 months.



Those who will avail of the staggered payment for the box will have to relock-in for 24 months, while those who wish to do an outright payment will require no relock-in.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ICT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR lockdown announcement sinks PSEi to 2-month low
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR lockdown announcement sinks PSEi to 2-month low


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local shares sank to their lowest level in over two months on Friday, as investors sold on news that Metro Manila will be...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
An internationally recognized graduate degree from NIE not only stands as evidence that your skills and abilities have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
An internationally recognized graduate degree from NIE not only stands as evidence that your skills and abilities have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Back to normal
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It is scary to see folks in California and Colorado almost back to normal.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Laser-like focus needed to keep economy afloat
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 July 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Yes! when the President said, “We cannot afford more lockdowns.” 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Decline in factory prices slower in June
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Decline in factory prices slower in June


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Factory gate prices declined at a slower pace in June as increments have been recorded in the majority of industry groups,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Revert to ECQ sends stocks tumbling
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Revert to ECQ sends stocks tumbling


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Share prices nosedived yesterday on news the government decided to put Metro Manila under the strictest quarantine status...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 We have to do our part
                              


                              

                                                                  By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
                                 July 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In his first State of the Nation address in 2016, President Duterte said that his fight against criminality, illegal drugs, and corruption would be relentless and sustained, and that for those who have valid reasons...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Unspent P6-B Bayanihan 2 fund no longer for SAP — DBM
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 July 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The government can no longer use the P6 billion in unspent funds from Bayanihan 2 for a new round of social amelioration program, according to the Department of Budget and Management.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 URC exits snack food business in Oceania
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 July 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Gokongwei Group’s Universal Robina Corp. will exit the Oceania region, seven years after snapping up New Zealand snack giant Griffin’s Foods in 2014 and Snack Brands Australia in 2016, to focus on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with