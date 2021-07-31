




































































 




   







   















Cebu Pacific kicks off employee vaccination
CEB expects to complete administration of first dose this August and fully vaccinate all employees and third party workers by October this year.
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s leading carrier Cebu Pacific has rolled out its vaccination program for employees and their dependents, and third-party workers for free.



This is part of the Gokongwei Group’s COVID Protect Program which kicked off on July 6 with the vaccination of frontliners from Robinsons Retail.



The conglomerate-procured vaccines were administered to Cebu Pacific’s first batch of 300 employees at the airline’s headquarters in Pasay City.



CEB expects to complete administration of first dose this August and fully vaccinate all employees and third party workers by October this year.



To date, 51 percent of CEB’s total workforce have been inoculated while 58 percent of its flying pilots and crew have received their vaccine doses.



“Even before the pandemic, the safety and overall flight experience of our passengers have been topmost priorities. With the pandemic, now more than ever, health is of primordial concern. Rightfully so, we continue to ensure everyJuan will feel confident to fly with CEB thus our championing vaccination efforts not only for organic employees but also for dependents, and our third party workers,” said Felix Lopez, Cebu Pacific VP for People Department.



The employee vaccination initiative is also in line with the airline company’s shared vision with Ingat Angat, a private-sector led campaign that promotes safety measures and vaccination to help foster a nationwide economic recovery.



As the campaign’s official airline partner, besides implementing stringent health protocols through its multi-layered approach and advocating vaccination and safe practices, Cebu Pacific has also transported millions of vaccine doses for the Filipino people.



CEB has carried over 14 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China to Manila, and over four million doses to 21 provinces to date.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

