




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Pandemic funding drives gov't debt to new record-high P11.2-T
The state’s debt burden stood at P11.2 trillion by end-June, growing 0.9% month-on-month, the Bureau of the Treasury reported Thursday. Since the beginning of the year, liabilities have accumulated by 14%, figures showed.
STAR/File

                     

                        

                           
Pandemic funding drives gov't debt to new record-high P11.2-T

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2021 - 2:45pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government’s outstanding debt continued its ascent in June to reach a new record-high, fueled by the Duterte administration’s borrowing spree to fund its pandemic response.



The state’s debt burden stood at P11.2 trillion by end-June, growing 0.9% month-on-month, the Bureau of the Treasury reported Thursday. Since the beginning of the year, liabilities have accumulated by 14%, figures showed.



Dissecting the Treasury’s report, both local and foreign debts inched up in June, with a weaker peso bloating the value of external obligations. Domestic liabilities continued to dominate the borrowing mix, accounting for 71.1% of the total debt pile.



The sustained rise of debts was expected. Economic managers have set a budget deficit ceiling that is equivalent to 9.3% of gross domestic product this year to cover ballooning pandemic expenses, and more borrowings are needed to bridge the fiscal gap as tax collections remain anemic due to depressed economic activity.



Data showed domestic debts stood at P7.9 trillion in June, up 0.3% month-on-month due to regular sale of government securities like Treasury bonds and bills.



External debts, on the other hand, grew a higher 2.3% from the previous month to P3.2 trillion after the government added P25.52 billion worth of foreign loans to its external debt pile, while a sliding currency pushed up the value of US dollar-denominated debts.



Already, several observers, including debt watcher Fitch Ratings, have sounded the alarm after government debts, as a share of the economy, breached the globally acceptable threshold of 60% of GDP. At this rate, Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said it is important for the economy outrun the growth of debt to avert a credit rating downgrade.



“The country's debt-to-GDP ratio is still expected to be within the international acceptable threshold of 60% of GDP, especially if GDP continues to recover in the coming months/years, thereby giving the government greater leeway to increase spending,” Ricafort said in an e-mailed commentary.



This year, the government is eyeing to borrow P3.02 trillion from foreign and local creditors.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE DEBT
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Will taxmen come for Hidilyn Diaz's prizes?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Will taxmen come for Hidilyn Diaz's prizes?


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Are the prizes of Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz taxable? The short answer is yes.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Will taxmen come for Hidilyn Diaz's prizes?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Will taxmen come for Hidilyn Diaz's prizes?


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Are the prizes of Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz taxable? The short answer is yes.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SSS self-employed, voluntary membership up by 20.2%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SSS self-employed, voluntary membership up by 20.2%


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The number of self-employed and voluntary members of the Social Security System increased by 20.2 percent to 8.43 million...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Duterte’s swan song
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 July 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Swans sing most beautifully just before their death, bewitching everyone who hears it, so says ancient belief.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bold moves to beat Delta
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Concepcion |
                                 July 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Our country’s objective is very clear: we have to protect the 4th quarter of the year since it is the time when our businesses are at their peak, and also the period when consumer spending is at its highest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Despite Delta threat, biz group says new lockdown 'not needed' at this time
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Despite Delta threat, biz group says new lockdown 'not needed' at this time


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
A “knee-jerk” imposition of fresh restrictions in Metro Manila and nearby areas would be extremely damaging to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fast-growing, controversial Robinhood set for market debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fast-growing, controversial Robinhood set for market debut


                              

                                                                  By John Biers |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Robinhood has said its mission is to "democratize finance for all," and that stretches to its plan for the company's debut...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wilcon soars in Q2 but lockdown hurt profits
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wilcon soars in Q2 but lockdown hurt profits


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Wilcon said that the return to movement restrictions in Q2 of this year might have hurt the company more had it been forced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Health experts, business leaders want a lockdown in August
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Health experts, business leaders want a lockdown in August


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health experts and business leaders join call for hard lockdown in August to minimize Delta variant damage

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Antonio Tiu raises stakes in Greenergy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Antonio Tiu raises stakes in Greenergy


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Just before yesterday’s close, GREEN disclosed that its owner, Antonio Tiu, had purchased 207,768,560 GREEN shares from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with