Wilcon Depot profits soar in H1 as sales rise 48.5%

MANILA, Philippines — Profits of Wilcon Depot Inc. posted a triple-digit growth in the first half, showing that the giant home retailer is exhibiting sign of recovery from a pandemic-induced sales drought last year.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange Wednesday morning, Wilcon reported its net income surged 254% year-on-year to P1.2 billion in the first six months, while net sales jumped 48.5% to P12.43 billion as locked-down Filipinos take up more home repair and remodeling projects themselves.

In the second quarter alone, net profits stood at P643 million, nearly 27 times bigger compared with a year earlier.

Investors were impressed with the company’s latest financial report. On Wednesday, shares in Wilcon rallied 5.77% to close at P22 apiece, defying losses in the main index.

When Metro Manila and four nearby areas returned to strict lockdowns from late March to mid-April, Wilcon said its stores remained open unlike last year. The company also re-launched its e-commerce site last May to attract more customers beyond its brick-and-mortar stores. In turn, this helped the company sustain a growth seen in the first quarter despite April being “a quite difficult month”, Lorraine Belo-Cincochan, company president and chief executive, said.

Wilcon said gross profits from its 67 branches nationwide hit P4.9 billion from January to June, up 57.4% on an annual basis. Its namesake depots, which make up 97.3% of total six-month net sales, posted a sales growth of 49.6% on-year to P13.1 billion, figures showed.

But while earnings grew, Wilcon said operating expenses, including lease-related interest expense, jumped 20.6% year-on-year to P3.4 billion “as a result mainly of the increased volume of business especially of Luzon branches in the second quarter and expansion-related expenses.” Capital expenditure for the first half amounted to P1.2 billion, the bulk of which was spent for the construction of new stores.

Wilcon opened four new stores around the country from January to June. Five more are expected to break ground before 2021 closes.