




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
RCBC launches new investment product
RCBC clients can invest a minimum of $200 through the RCBC US Equity Index Feeder Fund which invests at least 90 percent of its funds in Blackrock Fund Advisors’ iShares Core S&P500 Exchange Traded Fund.
Released

                     

                        

                           
RCBC launches new investment product

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - July 26, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Yuchengco-led Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) is offering a new product which allows clients to invest in the equities markets in the US, including companies in the S&P 500 index.



RCBC clients can invest a minimum of $200 through the RCBC US Equity Index Feeder Fund (RUEIF) which invests at least 90 percent of its funds in Blackrock Fund Advisors’ (BFA) iShares Core S&P500 Exchange Traded Fund (IVV).



Blackrock is the world’s largest asset manager with assets under management (AUM) of $8.68 trillion as of end-2020.



On the other hand, the IVV tracks the investment performance of the S&P500 Index, widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap US equities, by investing in such corporate giants as Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and other leading US companies.



The initial investment amount is one of the lowest and most affordable in the Philippines and has no holding period and with a short settlement date of four banking days after the redemption transaction.



Clients who are aggressive in terms of their investments could see potentially higher returns for their funds in the RUEIF through capital growth.



RCBC said investing in RUEIF is also a good opportunity for clients to diversify their investment portfolios and have exposure to global markets.



Investing in RUEIF is also made easier by the bank as it is available online, wherein customers need only to enroll in the fund by logging-in to the RCBC online banking retail website.



After successful enrolment, clients could access and monitor their investment using the RCBC Mobile app.



The bank also offers a wide range of UITFs.



UITFs are pooled funds from individuals and institutions that are invested in different financial instruments with an initial investment, the minimum amount required to start investing in UITFs with RCBC is only P5,000.



The RCBC Trust and Investment Group oversees investments for UITFs, investment management accounts, and trust accounts, among others. It manages P127 billion worth of assets as of end 2020.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      RCBC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 TC: No more safeguard duties on vehicle imports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TC: No more safeguard duties on vehicle imports


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Tariff Commission has thumbed down the imposition of safeguard duties on vehicle imports following its investigation into...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Just one customer
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 July 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Here is an old story worth repeating.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT rolls out massive fiber network in Cavite province
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PLDT rolls out massive fiber network in Cavite province


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Telco giant PLDT Inc. has teamed up with the local government of Cavite to help realize the province’s digital roadmap...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WFH fatigue growing, JLL survey shows
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WFH fatigue growing, JLL survey shows


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The office is re-emerging as employees’ primary place of work post-pandemic as work-from-home fatigue grows and productivity...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ESG investing is a sign of protest
                              


                              

                                                                  By Atty. Alex B. Cabrera |
                                 July 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It’s not going to be 40 days and nights of rain, but it now feels like it’s been raining for a week without letup, save for short reprieves.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Private economists cut inflation forecasts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Private economists cut inflation forecasts


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Economists of private banks lowered their 2021 inflation forecasts to 4.1 percent from the original target of 4.3 percent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Trust entities must create internal audit function &ndash; BSP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Trust entities must create internal audit function – BSP


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is set to require trust entities to regularly conduct an internal audit to assess their respective...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Delta variant unnerves market
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Delta variant unnerves market


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The local stock market may continue to move with a downward bias this week due to continuing jitters over COVID-19 as the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DTI to comply with lifting of vehicle safeguard duties
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DTI to comply with lifting of vehicle safeguard duties


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Trade and Industry is ready to comply with the recommendation of the Tariff Commission against the imposition...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GCash beefs up money transfer services
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GCash beefs up money transfer services


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Mobile wallet GCash, owned and operated by Globe Telecom Inc.’s Mynt, is beefing up its money transfer services by offering...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with