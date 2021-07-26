




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Expanding your horizons with graduate education
Upon taking the master’s program, Curaming realized how vast and wide her opportunities have become.
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 1:54pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 pandemic has sent the global economy into a downward spiral, making the job market increasingly competitive. To stay on top of the curve, you must continuously expand your skill set and broaden your experience.



For Eulalia Curaming, who knew she wanted to pursue a master’s degree even before graduating from her bachelor’s program in a teacher-training institution in the Philippines, it was instinctive.



“Early on, I gathered that the more I learn, the more I sense how little I know,” she said.



Having moved from one country to another as a result of her husband’s work, she also realized the limitations of her local educational qualifications in terms of global competitiveness. Hence, she decided to pursue the Master of Arts in Applied Linguistic program at the National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NIE NTU, Singapore).



“NIE was my top choice because I envisioned it to be part of a reputable institution that has a long tradition of excellence and academic competence. NIE offers the Master of Arts in Applied Linguistics program, which was perfectly in sync with my intention to better understand language-related inquiries,” she shared.



One of her most memorable experiences in NIE was having thought-provoking sessions with top-notch scholars, such as Dr. Phillip Towndrow and Dr. Christine Goh, who pushed the boundaries of her intellectual capabilities.



“Our lively discussions and scholarly debates were a seabed of critical explorations,” she added.



In addition to the faculty members, Curaming found NIE to have a warm and inspiring learning environment, which made her feel at home.



“Everyone I met at NIE was open-minded, with an admirable level of respect towards people of diverse backgrounds,” she said. 



“NIE promotes an atmosphere of excellence,” she added. Although the expectations were high, and everyone would come to class fully prepared for critical and analytical discourse, there was a support system in place, especially with professors who were dedicated and passionate about their field.



Upon taking the master’s program, Curaming also realized how vast and wide her opportunities have become.



Upon securing the role of a Learning Assistant in the International School Brunei (ISB) after graduation, she has risen through the ranks to become an English as Additional Language (EAL) specialist teacher and staff trainer.



“NIE has instilled in me the importance of being theoretically grounded, pedagogically competent, open-minded and research-oriented. Through the many rigorous coursework, I learned the intricacies of language acquisition, language teaching, assessments, and multimodal literacies that serve as my foundation in my field of work as an EAL specialist teacher at ISB,” she said.



An internationally recognized graduate degree from NIE not only stands as evidence that your skills and abilities have been tested in a rigorous program, but it also opens new doors for your career progression globally, as it did for Curaming.



“Enrolling at NIE has taught me how to think out of the box. It opened up great opportunities and widened my worldview,” she shared.



Designed primarily for English language teaching professionals, the Master of Arts in Applied Linguistics program provides a broad-based course of study in the field of applied linguistics, encompassing elements of language education and language studies, while balancing theoretical knowledge with practical application.



The National Institute of Education, Singapore is an autonomous institute under the Nanyang Technological University.



It has been consistently ranked amongst the top 20 education institutions in the world and top three in Asia by Quacquarelli Symonds ranking.



 



For more information on the range of graduate programs offered by NIE, please visit www.nie.edu.sg/ge.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GRADUATE STUDIES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 More changes in Philippine Airlines
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 July 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There’s something quietly brewing in Lucio Tan-owned Philippine Airlines again, my sources say.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Economic legs for recovery
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority show that the country’s Gross Domestic Product in Q1 2021 contracted by 4.2 percent, marking the fifth straight quarter of economic contraction.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lyka flooded with encashment requests
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lyka flooded with encashment requests


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lyka, a social media app, is now flooded with encashment requests from partner merchants spooked by the Bangko Sentral ng...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Weak Asian currencies
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 July 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Investors have shown concern over the weakness of the Philippine peso in the past weeks.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DTI to comply with lifting of vehicle safeguard duties
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DTI to comply with lifting of vehicle safeguard duties


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Trade and Industry is ready to comply with the recommendation of the Tariff Commission against the imposition...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Businesses to look for clearer pandemic exit strategy in final SONA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Businesses to look for clearer pandemic exit strategy in final SONA


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Before President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his final state of the nation address, the business sector believes his administration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Greenergy announces deal to run lead generation for Dito
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Greenergy announces deal to run lead generation for Dito


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The team-up was committed to paper in the form of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the Antonio Tiu-led Greenergy and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Atlas Consolidated Mining H1 profit up 1070% on higher metal prices
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Atlas Consolidated Mining H1 profit up 1070% on higher metal prices


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
AT credited the stark turnaround to the uptick in metal prices in copper (+70%) and gold (+10%), and to its production and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Discovery World pushes P11-M into new Davao-based development holdco
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Discovery World pushes P11-M into new Davao-based development holdco


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Discovery World Corp. incorporated One Davao Corporation (ODC), with an authorized capital stock of P100 million, and will...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Private economists cut inflation forecasts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Private economists cut inflation forecasts


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Economists of private banks lowered their 2021 inflation forecasts to 4.1 percent from the original target of 4.3 percent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with