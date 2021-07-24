




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Smart rolls out more free WiFi
The Smart Barangay Connect program aims to provide free WiFi to barangays and bring connectivity closer to communities.
STAR/ File

                     

                        

                           
Smart rolls out more free WiFi

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - July 24, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Smart Communications Inc. is bringing free WiFi connectivity to more communities in the country as it expands its Barangay Connect program.



The Smart Barangay Connect program aims to provide free WiFi to barangays and bring connectivity closer to communities.



The program was initially deployed in Antipolo, Mandaluyong, Las Pinas, General Santos and Nueva Ecija.



Smart said the project is being rolled out in Lapu-Lapu, Cebu City, and Mandaue in Cebu; Malabon, Parañaque, Pateros, and San Juan in Metro Manila; Manaoag in Pangasinan; Cagayan de Oro and Iligan in Mindanao; Lipa in Batangas; and Binangonan in Rizal.



“Our mission is to keep Filipinos connected, especially through this world crisis. As part of this commitment, we continuously roll out fast and reliable WiFi while teaming up with local governments, enterprises, and the academe in creating a better tomorrow where everyone is digitally-empowered,” PLDT Inc. and Smart president and chief executive officer Alfredo Panlilio said.



Smart Barangay Connect is supported by PLDT’s fiber infrastructure, the most extensive in the country at more than 511,000 kilometers as of June.



This fiber network also supports Smart’s mobile network, which covers 96 percent of the population from Batanes to Tawi-Tawi.



“We are specially positioned to serve the evolving needs of our customers in the new normal, with WiFi being among the solutions that we are offering to those who continue to need connectivity to work remotely, study online, stay connected with family and loved ones, and keep themselves entertained from the safety of their homes,” Smart senior vice president and head of consumer wireless business Jane Basas said.



The deployment of Smart WiFi is part of PLDT and Smart’s nationwide rollout and expansion of their integrated fixed wireless networks.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SMART COMMUNICATIONS INC.
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP orders social media app Lyka to stop payment system operations
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP orders social media app Lyka to stop payment system operations


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered social media app Lyka to stop its operation as a payment system operator, saying...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Recovery
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Pockets of the world economy have started to recover from the effects of lockdowns imposed to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
An internationally recognized graduate degree from NIE not only stands as evidence that your skills and abilities have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Backed by IFC, UnionBank to issue Philippines' second social bonds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Backed by IFC, UnionBank to issue Philippines' second social bonds


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines would sell “social” bonds to finance loans for small companies that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ayala to spend P2 billion for cancer hospital
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 July 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Ayala Group, the country’s oldest conglomerate, is pouring in at least P2 billion for the construction and development of the country’s first specialty cancer hospital as it makes its foray into the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Banks see higher loan demand in Q3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Banks see higher loan demand in Q3


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Banks are expecting an improved demand for loans from enterprises as well as households in the current quarter on better economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Regulator orders halt to Lyka operations
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Regulator orders halt to Lyka operations


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered social media platform Lyka to halt its operations until it secures a license from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP: Timely, broader vaccination to prevent deeper economic scars
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP: Timely, broader vaccination to prevent deeper economic scars


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The timely and extensive access to vaccines is crucial in preventing deeper economic scars, boosting demand and shoring up...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rice inventory up 5.6% in June
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rice inventory up 5.6% in June


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The country’s rice inventory rose 5.6 percent in June after a decline in May,  according to the Philippine Statistics...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Financial consumer protection law pushed as complaints hit 12,000
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Financial consumer protection law pushed as complaints hit 12,000


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas  is pushing for the enactment of a law that aims to enhance consumer protection as the number...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with