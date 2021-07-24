Smart rolls out more free WiFi

MANILA, Philippines — Smart Communications Inc. is bringing free WiFi connectivity to more communities in the country as it expands its Barangay Connect program.

The Smart Barangay Connect program aims to provide free WiFi to barangays and bring connectivity closer to communities.

The program was initially deployed in Antipolo, Mandaluyong, Las Pinas, General Santos and Nueva Ecija.

Smart said the project is being rolled out in Lapu-Lapu, Cebu City, and Mandaue in Cebu; Malabon, Parañaque, Pateros, and San Juan in Metro Manila; Manaoag in Pangasinan; Cagayan de Oro and Iligan in Mindanao; Lipa in Batangas; and Binangonan in Rizal.

“Our mission is to keep Filipinos connected, especially through this world crisis. As part of this commitment, we continuously roll out fast and reliable WiFi while teaming up with local governments, enterprises, and the academe in creating a better tomorrow where everyone is digitally-empowered,” PLDT Inc. and Smart president and chief executive officer Alfredo Panlilio said.

Smart Barangay Connect is supported by PLDT’s fiber infrastructure, the most extensive in the country at more than 511,000 kilometers as of June.

This fiber network also supports Smart’s mobile network, which covers 96 percent of the population from Batanes to Tawi-Tawi.

“We are specially positioned to serve the evolving needs of our customers in the new normal, with WiFi being among the solutions that we are offering to those who continue to need connectivity to work remotely, study online, stay connected with family and loved ones, and keep themselves entertained from the safety of their homes,” Smart senior vice president and head of consumer wireless business Jane Basas said.

The deployment of Smart WiFi is part of PLDT and Smart’s nationwide rollout and expansion of their integrated fixed wireless networks.