BPI nets P6.8 billion in Q2, most since pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) booked a net income of P6.8 billion in the second quarter, the highest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amount was also 28 percent higher than the P5.29 billion recorded in the same quarter last year due to lower provisions for potential loan losses.

As a result, the Ayala-led bank’s profit in the six months to June inched up by a little over one percent to P11.8 billion from P11.68 billion in the same period last year

The bank’s revenue declined by 8.7 percent to P48.1 billion from January to June compared to P52.69 billion in the same period last year on lower interest and non-interest earnings.

BPI reported a 6.8 percent decline in net interest income to P33.9 billion as net interest margin contracted by 24 basis points to 3.32 percent, while earning asset yields fell by 85 basis points.

Likewise, non-interest income recorded a 12.2 percent drop to P14.3 billion largely due to lower trading income. This partially offset the 37.2 percent jump in fees and commissions.

Total operating expenses amounted to P24.1 billion in the first six months.

As the country continues to recover from the recession, BPI’s provision for loan losses plunged by 56.7 percent to P6.5 billion in the first half, from P15.01 billion in the same period last year.

This translated to a lower non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 120.3 percent from last year’s 140.7 percent.

The bank’s NPL ratio also increased to 2.94 percent from 1.83 percent last year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BPI’s loan book decreased by 4.5 percent to P1.4 trillion in end-June from P1.43 trillion last year due to softer loan demand from companies, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as consumers, particularly for auto loans.

Likewise, the bank’s deposit base slipped by 4.5 percent to P1.7 trillion from January to June compared to P1.76 trillion in the same period last year.

Total assets decreased by three percent to P2.2 trillion, while total equity inched up by 2.5 percent to P285.8 billion.

This translated to a common equity tier 1 (CET-1) ratio of 16.95 percent and a capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 17.82 percent, both above thresholds set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Bank of International Settlements.

Last Monday, New York-based Fitch Ratings lowered the outlook of BPI to negative from stable but retained the bank’s BBB- credit rating.

Fitch expects BPI’s NPL ratio to remain elevated in the next 12 months as asset quality metrics have deteriorated since end-2019 due to a weaker economic environment.

“We believe loan impairments are likely to continue to rise in the face of a sluggish economic recovery,” Fitch said.

The debt watcher warned BPI’s high large-borrower concentration could expose the bank to lumpy asset impairment if any of the large exposures were to weaken amid prolonged economic weakness.