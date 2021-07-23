




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Fruitas puts up processing line in Cebu

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - July 23, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Fruitas Holdings Inc., the listed food and beverage kiosk chain, is expanding in the Visayas with the establishment of a processing line in Cebu.



The commissary marks the beginning of an aggressive expansion of Fruitas community stores and e-commerce hubs in the Visayas, said Fruitas president and CEO Lester Yu.



This will complement the existing production facilities in Metro Manila.



Fruitas will be opening more community stores to widen its distribution channels and sustain recovery even as new protocols may emerge because of the Delta variant.



At present, Fruitas now has 74 community stores and is on track to reach 100 stores by the end of the year.



Fruitas recognizes that many of its mall-based locations will take time to fully recover, thus, it is increasing its stand alone community stores.



Community stores bring the products closer to high-density residential communities, Yu said.



Fruitas recently opened community stores along Sumulong Highway in Antipolo City and Aguirre Avenue in Parañaque City.



“Standing with all Filipinos, we hope and pray that our country is able to avoid the resurgence of the COVID-19 outbreak that is now gravely affecting some of our regional neighbors,” Yu said.



Fruitas is confident its business will sustain its 2021 recovery momentum.



“The pandemic forced us out of our comfort zone. But we have quickly regrouped. We are continuing to transform Fruitas by relying on our strengths of being nimble, of building brands, and by maximizing the efficiency of our resources and facilities,” Yu said.



Fruits also expanded its online presence, not only through its CocoDelivery service and own website, but also through its major delivery and online partners.



Since the beginning of 2020, Fruitas has widened its product suite to include a complete soy line, dairy line and bread products through its recent acquisition of Balai Pandesal bakery.



Fruitas is also taking advantage of its own in-house manufacturing capabilities to offer different packaging to allow customers to consume more Fruitas products at home.



These include offering frozen Jamaican Patties and SHOU dimsum products, and Sabroso Lechon ready-to-heat viands.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FRUITAS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 A match between the Delta variant and a vaccine hesitant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A match between the Delta variant and a vaccine hesitant


                              

                                                                  By Joey Concepcion |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In an interview with Tony Velasquez and Danny Buenafe yesterday, I stressed that it is high time for everyone to get vaccinated,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP gives Philippines a fourth digital bank player: UnionBank
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP gives Philippines a fourth digital bank player: UnionBank


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines received a green light from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to establish its own...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bank lending seen to remain subdued
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bank lending seen to remain subdued


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Lending by Philippine banks is expected to remain soft as the economy may stay below pre-pandemic levels until the second...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BIR suspends 12% VAT on exporters&rsquo; purchases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BIR suspends 12% VAT on exporters’ purchases


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has agreed to suspend the imposition of the 12 percent value-added tax on local purchases of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Prepare for darkness
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Energy Secretary Al Cusi should be having sleepless nights by now if he only knew and understood the almost inevitably dark future ahead of us.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOF head allays concerns on debt servicing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOF head allays concerns on debt servicing


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The country’s finance chief said the government is left with no choice but to borrow to fund its pandemic measures amid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Peso bills to be enhanced to aid visually impaired
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Peso bills to be enhanced to aid visually impaired


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas plans to add Braille functionality to banknotes to benefit around 2.5 million visually impaired...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government receives 34 bids for PNR-Calamba project
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government receives 34 bids for PNR-Calamba project


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Transportation said a total of 34 bids from six local companies and 17 international firms have been received...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Self-employed, voluntary SSS members up 20%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Self-employed, voluntary SSS members up 20%


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The number of self-employed and voluntary members of the state-run Social Security System rose 20 percent to 8.43 million...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks rebound as bargain hunters return
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks rebound as bargain hunters return


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Bargain hunters dominated trades yesterday as investors returned to take advantage of cheap stocks.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with