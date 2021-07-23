A. Brown to issue P1.5 billion preferred shares

MANILA, Philippines — A Brown Co. Inc. (ABCI), a listed holding company with interests in power and real estate, is seeking to raise up to P1.5 billion from the sale of preferred shares to boost its war chest for expansion.

In a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), ABCI said it is looking to sell 10 million preferred shares at a price of P100 per share, with an oversubscription option of up to five million preferred shares under its 50 million shelf registration.

Proceeds would be used to finance the company’s real estate projects, ABCI said.

These include the development of pipeline real estate projects, land banking initiatives, funding requirements of subsidiary Irradiation Solutions Inc. (ISI), and other general corporate purposes.

The company plans to allocate up to P600 million to support projects across the Philippines, namely Tanay, Rizal, Bukidnon, Butuan, Misamis Oriental, and Cagayan de Oro banking initiatives to boost its prevailing land bank of 293 hectares.

As of March 31, ABCI completed 15 projects in Cagayan de Oro City, Valencia City, Butuan City, and Initao, Misamis Oriental covering 4,144 units over a total developed area of over 200 hectares.

ABCI also has eight ongoing projects located in Cagayan de Oro City and Butuan City, with 17 more in the pipeline covering a total area of more than 400 hectares.

The company’s projects consist of high-end and socialized units, memorial gardens and farm estates.