BPI profits up 28.8% on lower loan loss buffers

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands saw its earnings grow by over a fifth in the second quarter, after the lender funneled less resources on buffers against bad loans from pandemic-hit borrowers.

The 169-year-old bank posted a net income of P6.8 billion in the April-June period, up 28.8% year-on-year, the company told the stock exchange on Thursday. Quarter-on-quarter, net income surged 36.3%.

It was BPI’s largest quarterly profit since the start of the pandemic, bringing the six-month bottom line to P11.8 billion, up by measly 1.2% annually. Broken down, BPI’s total revenues for the first six months fell 6.7% on-year to P48.1 billion, as net interest income and non-interest income dropped an annualized 6.6% and 7.1%, respectively.

Total operating expenses, meanwhile, inched up 3.0% on-year to P24.1 billion. In a statement, BPI said it managed to avert a drop in earnings because of “lower provisions recognized.”

Financial results showed BPI set aside P6.5 billion in the first half of the year to protect its balance sheet from a slew of soured loans from pandemic-battered borrowers. That was 55% lower than the amount the company segregated a year ago.

In the first six months of the year, non-performing loans, or debts that remain unsettled 30 days past due, ate up 2.94% of BPI’s total loan portfolio. But despite the lower loan loss provisions, the bank’s NPL coverage ratio stood at 120.3%, well-above industry levels.

As it is, BPI is still not out of the coronavirus storm yet. From January to June, total loans amounted to P1.4 trillion, down 4.5% year-on-year due to “softer demand in corporate, SME, and auto loans.”

Total deposits, considered a lifeline for banks, sagged 4.5% annually, with jobless people dipping into their savings to survive hard times.

As of 10:49 a.m. on Thursday, shares in BPI were trading up 1.66%, tracking an uptrend in the main index.