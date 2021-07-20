PCA to ramp up training of workforce

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Constructors Association (PCA) is ramping up efforts to train and future-proof the workforce in the construction industry as the sector faces a shortage in skilled personnel.

In a statement yesterday, PCA, which represents Filipino contractors and construction companies, said based on a recently conducted survey, one of the biggest challenges for the industry is the lack of skilled personnel.

The group said the problem started even before the pandemic and is being experienced globally.

“This cannot be addressed overnight. What we want is to create and equip the new generation of nation-builders with the skills they need in order to create that bridge to the future. The pandemic realities are here to stay and with it, we must adjust in order to grow as an industry,” PCA president Wilfredo Decena said.

Amid disruptions brought by digitalization and new technology to the industry, PCA is implementing programs to equip young professionals and students with skills needed for the future.

“We cannot just build, we have to build better and in order to do that, we need to have a more skilled workforce and Filipino construction firms that can compete globally with international firms. This is why PCA continues to be bullish in creating regular webinars that will help impart new knowledge on processes and skills to the industry,” he said.

As part of efforts to upskill the workforce, PCA in partnership with its Dumaguete chapter, conducted free webinars for students and young professionals from all over the country.

“We appreciate the efforts of the associations to welcome our young professionals and students and provide them guidance as they forge their careers,” Silliman University vice president Jane Annete Belarmino said.

“Having knowledgeable veterans in industry to share their range of experiences will inspire and challenge them to work well as they navigate in their chosen profession. This shows a deep concern for the state and direction of the future of the industry,” she added.

PCA, in partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, is also offering an internationally-assured Construction Supervisors Training Program nationwide.