Stealing from one’s own backyard

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            EYES WIDE OPEN - Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - July 15, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
How does it feel like to be a thief in one’s own home? To steal from one’s own backyard?



It is unpleasant as it leaves a feeling of helplessness, but that is how Filipino fishermen feel these days – or maybe for years now — and our President’s cozy relationship with China isn’t helping.



Five years ago this week, a landmark international arbitration court ruling invalidated China’s claims to parts of the West Philippine Sea.



The international tribunal in The Hague on July 12, 2016 ruled that China’s expansive claim to sovereignty over the waters had no legal basis. The ruling, won by the administration of the late president Benigno Aquino III, rejected Beijing’s claims that it enjoys historic rights over most of the sea.



And yet, five years later, China continues to ignore this, and despite diplomatic protests filed by the Duterte administration – over a hundred, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs – there’s still no stopping Chinese authorities from interfering with Philippine fishing activities.



Duterte’s stance on the issue is certainly not helping because, while his administration has filed numerous protests, the President himself rarely criticizes China for its expansionism.



The Hague ruling



Last year, in a rare move, Duterte defended the ruling amid Uncle Xi’s expansionism, telling the United Nations General Assembly: “The award is now part of international law, beyond compromise and beyond the reach of passing governments to dilute, diminish or abandon.”



“We firmly reject attempts to undermine it,” Duterte added in his speech last Sept. 23, 2020.



“We welcome the increasing number of states that have come in support of the award and what it stands for – the triumph of reason over rashness, of law over disorder, of amity over ambition. This – as it should – is the majesty of the law.”



But what has happened since then? China’s presence around the Philippines is simply growing.



The situation in Philippine fishing areas is starkly different.



A story published by Reuters over the weekend, in time for the fifth anniversary of The Hague ruling, noted how Filipino fishermen in Pangasinan are now so scared of encounters with Chinese boats which “are more frequent than ever.”



One described how a Chinese vessel tracked his wooden outrigger boat for three hours some 140 nautical miles (260 km) from the coast in May.



Others reported “being rammed or blasted with water cannons” while working in what they consider their historic fishing grounds.



‘Nothing more than a piece of waste paper’



China’s foreign ministry has reiterated that Beijing does not accept the ruling, nor any claims or actions based on it. It continues to lay its claim to most of the waters within the so-called Nine Dash Line, which is also contested by Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said:



“The South China Sea arbitration violated the principle of state consent and the arbitral tribunal exercised its jurisdiction ultra vires and rendered an award in disregard of law.”



“The award of the arbitration is illegal, null, and void. It is nothing more than a piece of waste paper. China does not accept or participate in the arbitration, nor does it accept or recognize the award,” he said.



Fishing and oil exploration



What is at stake here is not insignificant. It is the livelihood of our fishermen, the future of our fisheries sector which contributes 3.6 percent to the country’s economy, and potentially our oil and gas resources.



Some of the country’s tycoons – Manuel V. Pangilinan, Enrique Razon, and Roberto Ongpin – who have stakes in the company which won the service contract to explore the West Philippine Sea can’t drill yet.



Even a possible joint exploration agreement with a Chinese company – seen as the only way to move drilling activities forward – has been left twisting in the wind or more accurately, in the abyss of the deep, blue sea.



In the Reuters story, the fishermen of Pangasinan see little hope of a challenge to the Chinese vessels that now dictate their movements.



“Now, it is as if we are the ones stealing from our own backyard,” said 51-year old fisherman Christopher de Vera.



This is sad and too painful to hear.



We simply need to do more to defend the Hague Tribunal’s ruling – not just in words, but also in our actions and deeds.



Let us remind ourselves again and again that this land of the morning sun is a cradle of noble heroes and never shall invaders trample thy sacred shores.



 



 



Iris Gonzales' email address is eyesgonzales@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @eyesgonzales. Column archives at eyesgonzales.com


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHINA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
