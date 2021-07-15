




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Duterte’s last year: Patience and luck

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            BIZLINKS - Rey Gamboa (The Philippine Star) - July 15, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
Patience and luck should be a few of the defining words that will allow the country to coast the last year of the Duterte administration without any major mishaps, and perhaps end the second half of 2022 with some solid economic gains.



As the pandemic continues to wreak uncertainty, even the best-laid and well-intentioned plans are no guarantee for smoother sailing, as many other governments can ascertain. Even the much-lauded controls that Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand have put in place to avoid lockdowns have lately proven to be ineffective as new variants of the coronavirus sweep across their economic centers.



Tough lockdown measures on Metro Manila and its surrounding provinces, now entering its 17th month, have been painful for the country. Fitch Rating’s recent outlook downgrade to negative from stable says it all.



Once soaring above all other countries in Asia, including China, after managing to laboriously climb the economic ladder during the last two decades, the Philippines is now once again at the bottom of the heap.



The pandemic is not Duterte’s fault; it is how he has managed it. All that tough talk has certainly not kept the country from having chalked close to 1.5 million cases of, and over 26,000 deaths from the virus. More importantly, he brought millions of families to economic suffering because of lost jobs or diminished incomes.



When? What?



The question topmost in people’s mind is when, as in “When is this pandemic ending?” and not “When will Duterte step down?” The answer to the former is anybody’s guess; to the latter: definitely by end June 2022 as president, but don’t count him out as the next vice president, with his daughter Sara as president.



Thanks to an arsenal of vaccines secured for some 70 million Filipinos, including a possible third booster shot, all bought from borrowed money that generations of taxpayers will pay for, all the government’s focus will be on getting the vaccines in the arms of people.



With luck, the vaccines – and the anticipated passage of a Bayanihan 3 pandemic relief package – will pay for our current leaders’ immunity, i.e., giving them a fresh mandate to remain in power for the next six years.



Much of the ruling party’s election strategy has already been patiently pieced in during the pandemic months, guided by a “new normal” political thinking where the ultimate aim is the continuation of power to replace its botched pre-pandemic Federalism plan.



How bad has it been?



More Filipinos are experiencing involuntary hunger or the lack of food to eat at least once in the last three months, according to the latest survey of the Social Weather Station. This translates to 3.6 million families going moderately hungry and 674,000 suffering severe hunger.



With enough vaccines coming in, the promise of more people being able to return to work in the next few months is seen as a stop-gap to growing hunger statistics.



Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendric Chua continues to wax optimistic about the Philippine economy, projecting growth at between six to seven percent this year, and between seven to nine percent next year. He has definitely replaced economist and columnist Bernie Villegas as the “Prophet of Boom.”



Chua, who heads the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), has managed without fail to overshoot GDP projections since he took over from his resigned predecessor, Ernesto Pernia, in April 2020. Blame it on an unfamiliar pandemic economics?



Nevertheless, a number of opportunities do exist that should call for some optimism – although a return to pre-pandemic robustness may likely not be possible this year; the economic shock over the last 16 months, which still lingers, will be difficult to shake off fast.



By nature, Filipinos like to take it slow and easy, and this holds true for the push to reopen businesses. The same holds true for vaccination, where hesitancy still plays a big role, although slowly being eroded as more people realize that the coronavirus vaccine seems to be just a super-flu shot.



Rocket fuel boost



As most economists point out, the Philippines still enjoys some basic fundamental strengths, and these will act like rocket fuel to boost economic growth at the right time, i.e., when pandemic risks are firmly pushed to the side.



Foremost of the Duterte administration’s initiatives is the Build Build Build program, a ramped-up infrastructure push that has opened government financing resources to the construction of badly needed roads, bridges, ports, and other essential utilities.



Duterte’s economic team has continued to keep a tight rein on fiscal and monetary policies, and while government debt has risen significantly, it remains within decent and manageable levels.



While the last packages in the team’s comprehensive tax reform program will not immediately raise more funds for the government, the establishment for a level playing field to encourage more businesses to invest in the country would provide a future boost to economic growth.



Not least, overseas remittances from Filipinos living and working abroad will continue to provide a basic source of income for their families and will act as a hedge to deal with deeper poverty.



In the President’s last State of the Nation address later this month, asking Filipinos to be patient could be a welcome change from the usual bully bluster. The virus, after all, is not his doing, and as more Filipinos now cling to the belief that Duterte has managed to do his best in preventing more deaths, that feeling of hunger once in three weeks does not seem too big of a sacrifice.



Facebook and Twitter



We are actively using two social networking websites to reach out more often and even interact with and engage our readers, friends and colleagues in the various areas of interest that I tackle in my column. Please like us on www.facebook.com/ReyGamboa and follow us on www.twitter.com/ReyGamboa.



Should you wish to share any insights, write me at Link Edge, 25th Floor, 139 Corporate Center, Valero Street, Salcedo Village, 1227 Makati City. Or e-mail me at reydgamboa@yahoo.com. For a compilation of previous articles, visit www.BizlinksPhilippines.net.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DUTERTE ADMINISTRATION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Leave my adobo alone
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
As if DTI doesn’t have more urgent things to do, it has embarked on a mission to produce a national standard in cooking adobo, sinigang, sisig and lechon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The Phl economy during the pandemic year
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gerardo P. Sicat |
                                 July 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
This year is another difficult year for the Philippines. One year and a few months have now passed since the pandemic hit us.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Easing lockdowns bring back economy's old enemy: current account deficit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Easing lockdowns bring back economy's old enemy: current account deficit


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
As pandemic restrictions ease, an old enemy of the Philippine economy is threatening to return and disrupt recovery: the current...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More debt watchers may revise Philippine credit outlook
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More debt watchers may revise Philippine credit outlook


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
More debt watchers are expected to revise their economic outlook for the Philippines from stable to negative, paving the way...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Investment grade at risk after Fitch turns 'negative' on Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Investment grade at risk after Fitch turns 'negative' on Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ hard-earned credit rating that the Duterte administration tried to protect by limiting pandemic spending...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 S&P tags Philippines among Asia&rsquo;s hotspots on virus struggle
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
S&P tags Philippines among Asia’s hotspots on virus struggle


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
S&P Global Ratings has tagged the Philippines as one of the hotspots in Asia-Pacific as the country continues to struggle...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ING cuts Philippines growth forecast
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ING cuts Philippines growth forecast


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Dutch financial giant ING Bank sees the Philippines lagging in terms of recovery from the pandemic as it slashed the gross...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Business groups: Repeal 12% VAT on exporters&rsquo; local purchases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Business groups: Repeal 12% VAT on exporters’ local purchases


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Business groups want the Bureau of Internal Revenue to repeal the imposition of 12 percent value-added tax on local purchases...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Food, transport seen to push up inflation in July
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Food, transport seen to push up inflation in July


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Finance expects the cost of food and transportation to rise in July due to price hikes in the international...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SSS benefit payouts rise 13% to P90.5 billion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SSS benefit payouts rise 13% to P90.5 billion


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
State-run provident fund Social Security System has increased its benefit payout by more than 13 percent in the five months...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with