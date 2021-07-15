PLDT, Smart pushing for rationalized fees

MANILA, Philippines — Regulatory fees should be rationalized to help improve internet access in the country, according PLDT Inc.

PLDT and its wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. are calling for affordable and reasonable regulatory fees to facilitate network rollouts in unserved and underserved areas of the country.

“To be able to provide equitable and faster access to our services in priority rollout areas, there must be affordable and reasonable regulatory and radio spectrum fees,” Smart vice president and head of regulatory affairs Roy Ibay said.

Ibay said regulatory and radio spectrum fees also play a role in ensuring faster network rollouts.

He said a uniform spectrum users fee based on a per kilohertz (kHz) per population would encourage rollout, instead of the prevailing wireless broadband formula that discourages and punishes deployment of more wireless facilities in using a per station, per kHz computation.

The official said the prevalence of arbitrary regulatory fees imposed by some local government units such as tower fees, inspection fees and audit fees continue to be “major roadblocks for ICT growth.”

“Last year alone, Smart spent P2.4 billion on fees, which could have been spent on actual physical facilities to improve telecom services,” Ibay said.

PLDT and Smart said they have secured around 22,000 fixed and wireless permits as of June since the government fast-tracked approvals of permits for passive telecom tower infrastructure last year.