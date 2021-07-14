




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Megawide gets P1.24 billion contracts

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - July 14, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Megawide Construction Corp. has secured P1.24 billion worth of new contracts in the first quarter of the year despite the challenging environment brought about by COVID-19.



These projects include residential, commercial and infrastructure developments.



Property-developer Johndorf Ventures Corp. awarded a design, supply, and build contract using precast materials for 350 housing units in its Coral Village Project in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.



Another project is from Travellers International Hotel Group, Inc., which tapped Megawide for the construction of a retail strip and theater mall at the Westside City complex in Parañaque City which will complement the ongoing Westside City Resorts World project by Suntrust Home Developers Inc., also to be built by Megawide.



Megawide chairman and CEO Edgar Saavedra said the company’s precast unit is a major contributor to the growth of the business.



“Right now, we are ramping up our precast capacity because we believe in its numerous applicability, especially in the residential and infrastructure space. The long-term goal is to transform this support service into a significant contributor to our business, given its various applications and suitability to the current industry demands,” Saavedra said.



Megawide currently operates its own industrial facility in Taytay, Rizal, housing its two precast factories.



The company is also participating in the horizontal infrastructure space, particularly rail networks.



The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded Metro Manila Subway Project and the Asian Development Bank (ADB)-financed North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) South Line projects are among those being eyed by Megawide for its infrastructure push.



The company believes the risks associated with these ventures are well covered financially while execution risks are addressed by the expertise and experience of the participating bidders.



“Our current exposure in the Malolos-Clark Railway Project allows us to gain experience in elevated railway systems civil works. If we can secure packages in both the NSCR South Line and the Subway projects, this will provide us building blocks to develop our competencies in at-grade and underground rail developments, respectively,” Saavedra said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MEGAWIDE CONSTRUCTION CORP.
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Investment grade at risk after Fitch turns 'negative' on Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Investment grade at risk after Fitch turns 'negative' on Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ hard-earned credit rating that the Duterte administration tried to protect by limiting pandemic spending...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fitch's 'negative' outlook sends Philippines shares into a tailspin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fitch's 'negative' outlook sends Philippines shares into a tailspin


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine shares bucked a regional uptrend to close lower on Tuesday, as investors sold on Fitch Ratings’ announcement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippine peso breaches 50
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 July 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine peso slumped to a one-year low last week amid a strengthening US dollar and volatile oil prices. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines cautioned against loosening social restrictions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines cautioned against loosening social restrictions


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Moody’s Analytics has warned the Philippines about loosening its social restrictions amid the recent trend in the resurgence...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Leave my adobo alone
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
As if DTI doesn’t have more urgent things to do, it has embarked on a mission to produce a national standard in cooking adobo, sinigang, sisig and lechon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 OFW remittances post 2-digit growth in May
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OFW remittances post 2-digit growth in May


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Remittances from overseas Filipino workers recorded a double-digit growth for the second straight month in May as deployment...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More debt watchers may revise Philippine credit outlook
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More debt watchers may revise Philippine credit outlook


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
More debt watchers are expected to revise their economic outlook for the Philippines from stable to negative, paving the way...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks tumble as outlook on Philippine credit downgraded
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks tumble as outlook on Philippine credit downgraded


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Stocks plummeted yesterday after a global debt watcher downgraded its credit rating outlook for the Philippines, citing increasing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vehicle sales pick up speed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vehicle sales pick up speed


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Local car and truck assemblers’ sales continued to rise, posting double-digit growth year-on-year in June and in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine pork production seen falling 40% to pre-ASF level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine pork production seen falling 40% to pre-ASF level


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Despite a projected increase in global pork production this year, the Philippines’ pork output is seen to decline nearly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with