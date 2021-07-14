




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Real estate sector at medium high vulnerability to dirty money

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - July 14, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ real estate sector has a medium high vulnerability to dirty money transactions due to limited anti-money laundering/combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regulation, according to the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).



In a report, the AMLC said it received 142,562 covered transaction reports (CTRs) worth P684.4 billion, as well as 5,416 suspicious transaction reports (STRs) worth P321.4 billion.



Under Republic Act 11521 or the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) of 2001, real estate covered persons are required to report single cash transactions in excess of P7.5 million or its equivalent in other currencies.



Likewise, covered persons, including banks and other financial institutions, are also required to submit STRs regardless of the amount and mode of payment.



The AMLC said that most of the sample CTRs ranging from P500,000 to P3 million cornered 76.1 percent of the total CTRs, while transactions in excess of P7.5 million accounted for only 10.7 percent.



The banking sector accounted for 99 percent of the CTRs, with commercial banks corner 85.8 percent followed by savings and mortgage banks with 9.4 percent, government banks with 3.2 percent and private development and rural banks with 1.25 percent.



When it comes to STRs, the financial intelligence unit said 76 percent was filed under suspicious indicators and 24 percent was filed under associated predicate crimes.



The AMLC assessment showed that swindling or fraud, violations of the Securities Regulation Code, plunder or corruption, as well as illegal drugs were the most reported suspicious transactions associated with predicate crimes with a combined value of P42.97 billion.



On the other hand, STRs under other suspicious indicators, including the amount involved not commensurate with the business and financial capacity of clients, no underlying legal or trade obligation or economic justification, among others amounted to P278.43 billion.



“These STRs may likewise be related to other financial crimes and tax offenses. Transaction analysis reveals that in terms of STR value, cash and check-related transactions, and inward remittances rank among the top five of the most reported suspicious transactions,” it said.



The AMLC reported that it has subjected 11 real properties worth P737.07 million involved in fraud, graft and corruption, drug trafficking and violations of the SRC between 2013 and 2017 under freeze orders or civil forfeiture as well as 64 properties worth P139.29 million between 2018 and 2020.



The financial intelligence unit has frozen seven properties involved in drug trafficking, as well as 126 hectares of real properties owned by two United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR)-designated individuals, and a five hectare land owned by a certain alleged associate of a designated terrorist group under RA 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 and RA 10168 or the Terrorism Financing Preventions and Suppression Act of 2012.



While there have been improvements, the AMLC said the overall risk of the real estate sector is still within the medium high level amid the low level supervision of the sector for AML/CTF, the increase in sector’s threat to money laundering and terrorism financing, as well as the increase in customer risk.



“The overall threat of the real estate sector is rated medium as the sector is exposed to illegal drugs, corruption, fraud, and terrorism threats. On the other hand, the limited AML/CTF regulation of the sector at the time of the assessment has exposed the sector to medium high vulnerability to money laundering or terrorism,” the AMLC said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AMLC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Investment grade at risk after Fitch turns 'negative' on Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Investment grade at risk after Fitch turns 'negative' on Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ hard-earned credit rating that the Duterte administration tried to protect by limiting pandemic spending...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fitch's 'negative' outlook sends Philippines shares into a tailspin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fitch's 'negative' outlook sends Philippines shares into a tailspin


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine shares bucked a regional uptrend to close lower on Tuesday, as investors sold on Fitch Ratings’ announcement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippine peso breaches 50
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 July 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine peso slumped to a one-year low last week amid a strengthening US dollar and volatile oil prices. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines cautioned against loosening social restrictions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines cautioned against loosening social restrictions


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Moody’s Analytics has warned the Philippines about loosening its social restrictions amid the recent trend in the resurgence...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Leave my adobo alone
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
As if DTI doesn’t have more urgent things to do, it has embarked on a mission to produce a national standard in cooking adobo, sinigang, sisig and lechon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 OFW remittances post 2-digit growth in May
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OFW remittances post 2-digit growth in May


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Remittances from overseas Filipino workers recorded a double-digit growth for the second straight month in May as deployment...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More debt watchers may revise Philippine credit outlook
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More debt watchers may revise Philippine credit outlook


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
More debt watchers are expected to revise their economic outlook for the Philippines from stable to negative, paving the way...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks tumble as outlook on Philippine credit downgraded
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks tumble as outlook on Philippine credit downgraded


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Stocks plummeted yesterday after a global debt watcher downgraded its credit rating outlook for the Philippines, citing increasing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vehicle sales pick up speed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vehicle sales pick up speed


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Local car and truck assemblers’ sales continued to rise, posting double-digit growth year-on-year in June and in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine pork production seen falling 40% to pre-ASF level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine pork production seen falling 40% to pre-ASF level


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Despite a projected increase in global pork production this year, the Philippines’ pork output is seen to decline nearly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with