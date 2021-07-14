




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
PCC exempts merger of Ayala bank units from compulsory notification

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - July 14, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s anti-trust body has exempted the proposed merger between Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and wholly owned unit BPI Family Savings Bank (BFSB) from compulsory notification.



In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the 169-year-old bank said that the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) qualified the planned merger of the banking arms of the Ayala Group as an internal restructuring.



BPI said the PCC, through a letter dated May 25, 2021, has exempted the transaction from the compulsory notification.



“PCC also indicated that the acknowledgment is based solely on the facts and circumstances disclosed and shall not prevent the PCC from commencing a motu proprio review of the transaction should the facts turn out to be different than what was represented before the mergers and acquisitions office or the PCC,” it said.



Under the rules released by the PCC, mergers and acquisitions with a transaction value of at least P50 billion, or those entered into before the effectivity of Republic Act 11494 or Bayanihan to Recover as One Act took effect and exceeding the applicable thresholds, should still notify the antitrust body.



Last July 6, state-run Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. issued a conditional approval to the proposed merger between BPI and BFSB. The deposit insurer granted the consent as long as the consolidation is approved by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.



BPI president and chief executive officer Jose Teodoro “TG” Limcaoco earlier told The STAR the listed bank is aiming for a Jan. 1, 2022 effectivity date of the merger with BFSB.



The merger allows the BPI group to harmonize the products and services offering, deliver holistic solutions and elevate the customer experience of both banks. With the accelerated shift to digitalization, the consolidation enables the rationalization of the BPI group’s branch network, streamlining of operations, increased manpower productivity and improved capital efficiency.



BPI is the country’s fourth largest universal bank in terms of assets with P1.95 trillion as of end- 2020 and deposits with P1.47 trillion. It ranked third in terms of stockholders’ equity with P277.75 billion.



On the other hand, BPI Family Savings Bank is the country’s largest thrift bank with P286.3 billion in assets, P234.58 billion in deposits and P222.35 billion in loans as of end-2020.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Investment grade at risk after Fitch turns 'negative' on Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Investment grade at risk after Fitch turns 'negative' on Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ hard-earned credit rating that the Duterte administration tried to protect by limiting pandemic spending...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fitch's 'negative' outlook sends Philippines shares into a tailspin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fitch's 'negative' outlook sends Philippines shares into a tailspin


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine shares bucked a regional uptrend to close lower on Tuesday, as investors sold on Fitch Ratings’ announcement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippine peso breaches 50
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 July 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine peso slumped to a one-year low last week amid a strengthening US dollar and volatile oil prices. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines cautioned against loosening social restrictions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines cautioned against loosening social restrictions


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Moody’s Analytics has warned the Philippines about loosening its social restrictions amid the recent trend in the resurgence...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Leave my adobo alone
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
As if DTI doesn’t have more urgent things to do, it has embarked on a mission to produce a national standard in cooking adobo, sinigang, sisig and lechon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Banks face revenue headwinds, higher NPLs
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 July 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Philippine banks are facing revenue headwinds and higher non-performing loan ratios on the back of sluggish economic recovery from the pandemic-induced recession, according to New York-based Fitch Ratings.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Forex buffer drops to $106 billion in June
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 July 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The country’s foreign exchange buffer declined for the third straight month to $106.08 billion in end-June from $107.25 billion a month earlier as the national government spent more to bankroll its COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Megawide gets P1.24 billion contracts
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 July 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Megawide Construction Corp. has secured P1.24 billion worth of new contracts in the first quarter of the year despite the challenging environment brought about by COVID-19.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The Phl economy during the pandemic year
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gerardo P. Sicat |
                                 July 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
This year is another difficult year for the Philippines. One year and a few months have now passed since the pandemic hit us.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Getting on the same page
                              


                              

                                                                  By Tony F. Katigbak |
                                 July 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It seems that every week we are being met with new plans and new ideas about COVID-19 rules and regulations.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with