PCC exempts merger of Ayala bank units from compulsory notification

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s anti-trust body has exempted the proposed merger between Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and wholly owned unit BPI Family Savings Bank (BFSB) from compulsory notification.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the 169-year-old bank said that the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) qualified the planned merger of the banking arms of the Ayala Group as an internal restructuring.

BPI said the PCC, through a letter dated May 25, 2021, has exempted the transaction from the compulsory notification.

“PCC also indicated that the acknowledgment is based solely on the facts and circumstances disclosed and shall not prevent the PCC from commencing a motu proprio review of the transaction should the facts turn out to be different than what was represented before the mergers and acquisitions office or the PCC,” it said.

Under the rules released by the PCC, mergers and acquisitions with a transaction value of at least P50 billion, or those entered into before the effectivity of Republic Act 11494 or Bayanihan to Recover as One Act took effect and exceeding the applicable thresholds, should still notify the antitrust body.

Last July 6, state-run Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. issued a conditional approval to the proposed merger between BPI and BFSB. The deposit insurer granted the consent as long as the consolidation is approved by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

BPI president and chief executive officer Jose Teodoro “TG” Limcaoco earlier told The STAR the listed bank is aiming for a Jan. 1, 2022 effectivity date of the merger with BFSB.

The merger allows the BPI group to harmonize the products and services offering, deliver holistic solutions and elevate the customer experience of both banks. With the accelerated shift to digitalization, the consolidation enables the rationalization of the BPI group’s branch network, streamlining of operations, increased manpower productivity and improved capital efficiency.

BPI is the country’s fourth largest universal bank in terms of assets with P1.95 trillion as of end- 2020 and deposits with P1.47 trillion. It ranked third in terms of stockholders’ equity with P277.75 billion.

On the other hand, BPI Family Savings Bank is the country’s largest thrift bank with P286.3 billion in assets, P234.58 billion in deposits and P222.35 billion in loans as of end-2020.