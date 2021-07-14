




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
TransCo eyes higher dividend remittance

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Elijah Felice Rosales (The Philippine Star) - July 14, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — State-owned National Transmission Corp. (TransCo) plans to remit 75 percent of its 2020 net earnings to contribute to government efforts in managing the pandemic.



TransCo president and CEO Melvin Matibag yesterday said he would ask the company’s board to authorize the increase in dividend remittance to the government to 75 percent as ordered by the Department of Finance (DOF).



Further, Matibag said TransCo may even remit all of its net income last year to beef up the government’s funding in containing the spread of the virus.



“TransCo supports the DOF in its revenue generation efforts for the government’s programs to alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, it is exploring the possibility of remitting 100 percent from the 2020 net earnings,” Matibag said.



Under the law, government-owned and controlled corporations are required to declare and remit 50 percent of their net earnings as cash, stock or property dividends to the government. At that rate, TransCo is expected to bring in P1.63 billion to state coffers this year.



If TransCo’s board approves the proposal to increase dividend remittance to 75 percent, the firm would be able to transfer P2.45 billion to the government.



In exchange, Matibag said he would ask the board to approve a request to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to expand the firm’s funding by P817.11 million this year.



“Once the board approval is secured, TransCo will request the approval of the additional budget from the DBM to support the dividend remittance to the national government,” Matibag said.



TransCo has remitted a total of P8.32 billion, representing 50 percent of its net income between 2016 and 2019, to the government. It looks to enlarge its contributions to the state treasury as the need for financing arises in the face of economic challenges during the pandemic.



According to the DOF, state-owned firms remitted a sum of P31.38 billion as of end-May. topped by the dividends from TransCo and the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. at P7.1 billion. The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. came in next with P4 billion, followed by the Philippine Ports Authority’s P3.76 billion and Bases Conversion and Development Authority’s P1.56 billion.



The government has collected an average of P57 billion in dividend remittances every year from its owned and controlled corporations.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NATIONAL TRANSMISSION CORP.
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Investment grade at risk after Fitch turns 'negative' on Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Investment grade at risk after Fitch turns 'negative' on Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ hard-earned credit rating that the Duterte administration tried to protect by limiting pandemic spending...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fitch's 'negative' outlook sends Philippines shares into a tailspin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fitch's 'negative' outlook sends Philippines shares into a tailspin


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine shares bucked a regional uptrend to close lower on Tuesday, as investors sold on Fitch Ratings’ announcement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippine peso breaches 50
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 July 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine peso slumped to a one-year low last week amid a strengthening US dollar and volatile oil prices. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines cautioned against loosening social restrictions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines cautioned against loosening social restrictions


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Moody’s Analytics has warned the Philippines about loosening its social restrictions amid the recent trend in the resurgence...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Leave my adobo alone
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
As if DTI doesn’t have more urgent things to do, it has embarked on a mission to produce a national standard in cooking adobo, sinigang, sisig and lechon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 OFW remittances post 2-digit growth in May
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OFW remittances post 2-digit growth in May


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Remittances from overseas Filipino workers recorded a double-digit growth for the second straight month in May as deployment...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More debt watchers may revise Philippine credit outlook
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More debt watchers may revise Philippine credit outlook


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
More debt watchers are expected to revise their economic outlook for the Philippines from stable to negative, paving the way...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks tumble as outlook on Philippine credit downgraded
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks tumble as outlook on Philippine credit downgraded


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Stocks plummeted yesterday after a global debt watcher downgraded its credit rating outlook for the Philippines, citing increasing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vehicle sales pick up speed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vehicle sales pick up speed


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Local car and truck assemblers’ sales continued to rise, posting double-digit growth year-on-year in June and in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine pork production seen falling 40% to pre-ASF level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine pork production seen falling 40% to pre-ASF level


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Despite a projected increase in global pork production this year, the Philippines’ pork output is seen to decline nearly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with