TransCo eyes higher dividend remittance

MANILA, Philippines — State-owned National Transmission Corp. (TransCo) plans to remit 75 percent of its 2020 net earnings to contribute to government efforts in managing the pandemic.

TransCo president and CEO Melvin Matibag yesterday said he would ask the company’s board to authorize the increase in dividend remittance to the government to 75 percent as ordered by the Department of Finance (DOF).

Further, Matibag said TransCo may even remit all of its net income last year to beef up the government’s funding in containing the spread of the virus.

“TransCo supports the DOF in its revenue generation efforts for the government’s programs to alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, it is exploring the possibility of remitting 100 percent from the 2020 net earnings,” Matibag said.

Under the law, government-owned and controlled corporations are required to declare and remit 50 percent of their net earnings as cash, stock or property dividends to the government. At that rate, TransCo is expected to bring in P1.63 billion to state coffers this year.

If TransCo’s board approves the proposal to increase dividend remittance to 75 percent, the firm would be able to transfer P2.45 billion to the government.

In exchange, Matibag said he would ask the board to approve a request to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to expand the firm’s funding by P817.11 million this year.

“Once the board approval is secured, TransCo will request the approval of the additional budget from the DBM to support the dividend remittance to the national government,” Matibag said.

TransCo has remitted a total of P8.32 billion, representing 50 percent of its net income between 2016 and 2019, to the government. It looks to enlarge its contributions to the state treasury as the need for financing arises in the face of economic challenges during the pandemic.

According to the DOF, state-owned firms remitted a sum of P31.38 billion as of end-May. topped by the dividends from TransCo and the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. at P7.1 billion. The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. came in next with P4 billion, followed by the Philippine Ports Authority’s P3.76 billion and Bases Conversion and Development Authority’s P1.56 billion.

The government has collected an average of P57 billion in dividend remittances every year from its owned and controlled corporations.