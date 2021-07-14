




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Filinvest REIT’s IPO get PSE nod

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - July 14, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Filinvest REIT Corp., formerly Cyberzone Properties Inc., has received the green light from the Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. to proceed with its initial public offering (IPO).



The P14.92 billion IPO of Filinvest Land Inc. is slated on Aug. 12.



The offer period will run from July 26 to Aug. 3 based on the latest timetable submitted to regulators.



Filinvest REIT Corp., will offer up to 1.6 billion common shares at a price of up to P8.30 per share, with an overallotment option of 163.4 million common shares. FLI currently owns the offer shares.



In total, the offer shares will represent approximately 36.74 percent of Filinvest REIT’s issued and outstanding capital stock after completion of the offer, assuming the full exercise of the overallotment option.



The company’s property portfolio consists of 17 Grade A office buildings on prime property totaling over 300,000 square meters of gross leasable area (GLA).



The 16 buildings are located in Northgate Cyberzone within Filinvest City in Alabang, while one is in the gateway of Cebu IT Park in Lahug, Cebu City.



Filinvest REIT’s sponsor, Filinvest Land meanwhile, has 14 operational office buildings and 11 more under construction located in key CBDs that may form additional pipeline acquisitions for the company. These buildings are expected to total approximately 315,000 square meters of GLA.



The company tapped BPI Capital Corp. and UBS AG Singapore as the joint global coordinators and bookrunners for the offer.



BPI Capital Corp. is the sole local coordinator and local lead underwriter, while UBS AG Singapore Branch is the international bookrunner.



China Bank Capital Corp. is also a local lead underwriter, while First Metro Investment Corp. and SB Capital Investment Corp. are local co-lead underwriters.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FILINVEST REIT CORP.
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Investment grade at risk after Fitch turns 'negative' on Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Investment grade at risk after Fitch turns 'negative' on Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ hard-earned credit rating that the Duterte administration tried to protect by limiting pandemic spending...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fitch's 'negative' outlook sends Philippines shares into a tailspin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fitch's 'negative' outlook sends Philippines shares into a tailspin


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine shares bucked a regional uptrend to close lower on Tuesday, as investors sold on Fitch Ratings’ announcement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippine peso breaches 50
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 July 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine peso slumped to a one-year low last week amid a strengthening US dollar and volatile oil prices. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines cautioned against loosening social restrictions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines cautioned against loosening social restrictions


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Moody’s Analytics has warned the Philippines about loosening its social restrictions amid the recent trend in the resurgence...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Leave my adobo alone
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
As if DTI doesn’t have more urgent things to do, it has embarked on a mission to produce a national standard in cooking adobo, sinigang, sisig and lechon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 OFW remittances post 2-digit growth in May
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OFW remittances post 2-digit growth in May


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Remittances from overseas Filipino workers recorded a double-digit growth for the second straight month in May as deployment...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More debt watchers may revise Philippine credit outlook
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More debt watchers may revise Philippine credit outlook


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
More debt watchers are expected to revise their economic outlook for the Philippines from stable to negative, paving the way...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks tumble as outlook on Philippine credit downgraded
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks tumble as outlook on Philippine credit downgraded


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Stocks plummeted yesterday after a global debt watcher downgraded its credit rating outlook for the Philippines, citing increasing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vehicle sales pick up speed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vehicle sales pick up speed


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Local car and truck assemblers’ sales continued to rise, posting double-digit growth year-on-year in June and in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine pork production seen falling 40% to pre-ASF level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine pork production seen falling 40% to pre-ASF level


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Despite a projected increase in global pork production this year, the Philippines’ pork output is seen to decline nearly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with