




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Metro Manila retail prices climb fastest in 13 months

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - July 14, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Retail prices of consumer goods in Metro Manila continued its upward trend in May, the highest reported since the start of the pandemic, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.



The General Retail Price Index (GRPI) in the National Capital Region (NCR) in May grew at 2.1 percent, faster than the two percent rate in April.



This is also much faster than the 0.6 percent growth in May 2020. The 2.1 percent uptick is the highest recorded over the past 13 months.



Retail prices in the capital remained high even as the national headline inflation remained at 4.5 percent in May.



The index of mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials spiked to 20.3 percent after successive periods of annual decreases since March 2020.



This as global crude oil prices have been rebounding from record lows reached last year as demand further firms up as vaccines become widely available, restrictions are eased, and global recovery is sustained.



The higher cost for importing oil is one of the major supply-side factors keeping inflation from going below government targets.



On the other hand, retail prices for food remained at 1.9 percent.



The lower prices of other food commodities such as rice, vegetables, fruits and corn managed to offset the continued spike in the prices of pork products amid the still limited supply in the market.



Mark-ups were also higher in the indexes of machinery and transport equipment and miscellaneous manufactured articles.



Declines, on the other hand, were observed in crude materials, inedible except fuels, and chemicals, including animal and vegetable oils and fats.



Beverages and tobacco and manufactured goods classified chiefly by materials were stable during the period.



The GRPI is an indicator used to monitor the economic situation of the retail trade sector.



It is also used as a deflator of the national accounts, especially in the retail trade sector and serves as a basis of forecasting business in the retail trade.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      RETAIL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Investment grade at risk after Fitch turns 'negative' on Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Investment grade at risk after Fitch turns 'negative' on Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ hard-earned credit rating that the Duterte administration tried to protect by limiting pandemic spending...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fitch's 'negative' outlook sends Philippines shares into a tailspin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fitch's 'negative' outlook sends Philippines shares into a tailspin


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine shares bucked a regional uptrend to close lower on Tuesday, as investors sold on Fitch Ratings’ announcement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippine peso breaches 50
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 July 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine peso slumped to a one-year low last week amid a strengthening US dollar and volatile oil prices. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines cautioned against loosening social restrictions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines cautioned against loosening social restrictions


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Moody’s Analytics has warned the Philippines about loosening its social restrictions amid the recent trend in the resurgence...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Leave my adobo alone
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
As if DTI doesn’t have more urgent things to do, it has embarked on a mission to produce a national standard in cooking adobo, sinigang, sisig and lechon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Banks face revenue headwinds, higher NPLs
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 July 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Philippine banks are facing revenue headwinds and higher non-performing loan ratios on the back of sluggish economic recovery from the pandemic-induced recession, according to New York-based Fitch Ratings.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Forex buffer drops to $106 billion in June
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 July 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The country’s foreign exchange buffer declined for the third straight month to $106.08 billion in end-June from $107.25 billion a month earlier as the national government spent more to bankroll its COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Megawide gets P1.24 billion contracts
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 July 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Megawide Construction Corp. has secured P1.24 billion worth of new contracts in the first quarter of the year despite the challenging environment brought about by COVID-19.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The Phl economy during the pandemic year
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gerardo P. Sicat |
                                 July 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
This year is another difficult year for the Philippines. One year and a few months have now passed since the pandemic hit us.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Getting on the same page
                              


                              

                                                                  By Tony F. Katigbak |
                                 July 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It seems that every week we are being met with new plans and new ideas about COVID-19 rules and regulations.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with