Metro Manila retail prices climb fastest in 13 months

MANILA, Philippines — Retail prices of consumer goods in Metro Manila continued its upward trend in May, the highest reported since the start of the pandemic, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

The General Retail Price Index (GRPI) in the National Capital Region (NCR) in May grew at 2.1 percent, faster than the two percent rate in April.

This is also much faster than the 0.6 percent growth in May 2020. The 2.1 percent uptick is the highest recorded over the past 13 months.

Retail prices in the capital remained high even as the national headline inflation remained at 4.5 percent in May.

The index of mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials spiked to 20.3 percent after successive periods of annual decreases since March 2020.

This as global crude oil prices have been rebounding from record lows reached last year as demand further firms up as vaccines become widely available, restrictions are eased, and global recovery is sustained.

The higher cost for importing oil is one of the major supply-side factors keeping inflation from going below government targets.

On the other hand, retail prices for food remained at 1.9 percent.

The lower prices of other food commodities such as rice, vegetables, fruits and corn managed to offset the continued spike in the prices of pork products amid the still limited supply in the market.

Mark-ups were also higher in the indexes of machinery and transport equipment and miscellaneous manufactured articles.

Declines, on the other hand, were observed in crude materials, inedible except fuels, and chemicals, including animal and vegetable oils and fats.

Beverages and tobacco and manufactured goods classified chiefly by materials were stable during the period.

The GRPI is an indicator used to monitor the economic situation of the retail trade sector.

It is also used as a deflator of the national accounts, especially in the retail trade sector and serves as a basis of forecasting business in the retail trade.