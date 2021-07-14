BIR cracks down on non-tax paid heated tobacco, vapor products

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has captured about 3,500 pieces of heated tobacco and vapor products in Metro Manila malls, as it moves to go after owners and retailers of electronic cigarettes that failed to pay their right taxes.

BIR Revenue Region 6-Manila regional director Jethro Sabarriaga told The STAR his office went on a string of raids around malls in Manila City, Makati City and Pasay City to confiscate at least 3,545 pieces of heated tobacco and vapor products.

Sabarriaga said the seized items, branded as Relx and SnowPlus, belong to retailers Gizmobile Ventures Inc. and Luxecity Manila Inc., both of which are not registered as dealers and traders of the goods apprehended by authorities.

However, Sabarriaga said Gizmobile and Luxecity could regain their products from the BIR if they comply with the necessary procedures on the sale of tobacco alternatives. He also said the two firms should pay the taxes that they owe the government.

Records from the BIR showed Gizmobile and Luxecity should pay more than P875,000 worth of excise taxes and P104,000 in VAT for the vapor products taken from them. Sabarriaga gave the two retailers the opportunity to retrieve them, as he said the sale of the items are allowed under the law on certain conditions.

“If they will pay the excise taxes on these products, we will release the products to them,” Sabarriaga said in a phone interview.

In 2019 President Duterte signed Republic Act (RA) 11346 that set the tax rates on heated tobacco and vapor products.

RA 11346 was later on superseded by RA 11467, which slapped a P25 per pack of 20 units tax on heated tobacco products, increasing by P2.50 every year until 2023 and by 5 percent yearly starting 2024.

Vapor products, on the other hand, are levied P37 per milliliter under RA 11467, and increases by P5 every year until 2023. From there on, the rate will go up by 5 percent annually.

Sabarriaga said his team would pursue its mission order to crack down on retailers of heated tobacco and vapor products who circumvent their tax obligations. Likewise, he asked his fellow BIR officers to intensify their operations against tax evaders to level the playing field in the sale of nicotine-based items.

“What we will get from the confiscation of these products matter second to us; what we want is to level the playing field for tobacco manufacturers who pay the right taxes,” Sabarriaga said.

“I hope the other regional directors of BIR continue with their crackdown activities as well, as the proliferation of these nonpaying products create an unfair business situation for tobacco makers and their importers,” he added.