




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
pse
This undated file photo shows the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City.
The STAR

                     

                        

                           
Fitch's 'negative' outlook sends Philippines shares into a tailspin

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - July 13, 2021 - 2:49pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine shares bucked a regional uptrend to close lower on Tuesday, as investors sold on Fitch Ratings’ announcement that raised the specter of a credit rating downgrade for the country.



The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index shed 1.72% to close at 6,795.13. The broader All-Shares index lost a smaller 1.27%.





The main index’s slump defied a regional rally that stems from optimism about the upcoming earnings season. Hong Kong led the gains in Asia, rising more than one percent, while Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei and Jakarta also enjoyed big gains.



“Philippine shares fell as Fitch Ratings maintained its investment grade ‘BBB’ credit rating for the Philippines but revised its outlook to ‘negative’ from ‘stable,’” Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital brokerage in Manila said in a market commentary.



A negative outlook on the Philippines means there’s a possibility that country’s credit rating would be downgraded over the next 18 to 24 months. A lower rating, in turn, could make borrowing money from foreign investors more expensive for both the government and local companies.



The last time the country's credit rating was downgraded was in 2005 amid a political crisis during the administration of Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. Explaining its decision, Fitch said the negative outlook “reflects increasing risks to the credit profile from the impact of the pandemic and its aftermath on policy-making as well as on economic and fiscal out-turns.”



The announcement was enough to make foreigners turn sellers, yielding a net foreign selling of P1 billion. A total of 1.89 billion shares valued at P5.78 billion switched hands during the trading day.



All sectoral counters were in the red led by property firms, which lost 2.01%.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FITCH RATINGS
                                                      PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE INDEX
                                                      PSEI
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Investment grade at risk after Fitch turns 'negative' on Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Investment grade at risk after Fitch turns 'negative' on Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ hard-earned credit rating that the Duterte administration tried to protect by limiting pandemic spending...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippine peso breaches 50
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 July 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine peso slumped to a one-year low last week amid a strengthening US dollar and volatile oil prices. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 MerryMart buying Quezon pharmacy chain
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 July 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Tycoon Edgar “Injap” Sia II’s grocery chain operator MerryMart Consumer Corp. is acquiring a pharmacy chain in the province of Quezon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Education crisis needs urgent action, not apology
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 July 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures, and being in the midst of a pandemic gives this more meaning. In the case of our education system currently in crisis, this means finding solutions, not asking...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco to procure additional power supply in next 2 years
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meralco to procure additional power supply in next 2 years


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
DanessaManila Electric Co.  will procure nearly 4,000 megawatts  of baseload and mid-merit supply in the next two years to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Covid triggered biggest increase in hunger in decades &mdash; UN
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Covid triggered biggest increase in hunger in decades — UN


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Covid pandemic caused an estimated 18 percent increase in the number of people facing hunger, a UN report released on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Low base boosts June car sales to 4-month high
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Low base boosts June car sales to 4-month high


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Car sales soared to a 4-month high in June to post another double-digit growth, as low base effects from last year’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sta. Lucia Land [SLI] dusts off old follow-on offering plan, ready to try again
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sta. Lucia Land [SLI] dusts off old follow-on offering plan, ready to try again


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Property developer Sta. Lucia Land, headed and owned by Exequiel Robles and the Robles family, has re-filed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MerryMart [MM] buys Quezon province&rsquo;s largest pharmacy chain
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MerryMart [MM] buys Quezon province’s largest pharmacy chain


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The signed agreement for MerryMart to acquire 67% of Carlos SuperDrug did not mention the price or any other terms...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The Keepers [DAVIN] board approves follow-on offering plan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The Keepers [DAVIN] board approves follow-on offering plan


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Keepers board approves follow-on offering (FOO) plan to cure non-compliance with PSE’s minimum public ownership...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with