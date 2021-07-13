




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Stocks snap out of 4-day slump
The 30-company Philippine Stock Exchange index or PSEi finished at 6,913.87, gaining 78.95 points or 1.15 percent, while the broader All Shares index added 35.48 points or 0.84 percent to close at 4,270.02.
STAR/ File

                     

                        

                           
Stocks snap out of 4-day slump

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - July 13, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A generally upbeat sentiment around Asia and record highs on Wall Street pushed the local index back to the 6,900 level yesterday, halting four straight sessions in the red.



The 30-company Philippine Stock Exchange index or PSEi finished at 6,913.87, gaining 78.95 points or 1.15 percent, while the broader All Shares index added 35.48 points or 0.84 percent to close at 4,270.02.



“The local market tracked the US markets’ rebound and climbed back to the 6,900 level,” AB Capital Securities said in a commentary.



“The PSEi recovered above the 6,900 level led by large-cap holding and property issues, although total trading volumes, excluding block sales, remain below the average with just P4.59 billion for the session. This shows that there was less selling pressure and that normal buying was able to take prices significantly higher,” said Chris Mangun of AAA Southeast Equities.



He said investors also welcomed Bangko Sentral chief Benjamin Diokno’s statement that the weakness of the peso was not a cause for worry at the moment, and that they are ready to step in and tame any sharp depreciation to stabilize it.



The peso breached past 50 to the US dollar last Friday, its weakest in over a year, as demand for dollars grows with increased imports due to increased spending and consumption in the months leading to the national elections.



Mangun said the volatility of the currency is one of the main concerns right now due to its direct effect on the economy.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PSEI
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippine peso breaches 50
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 July 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine peso slumped to a one-year low last week amid a strengthening US dollar and volatile oil prices. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Experience of a lifetime': Billionaire Branson achieves space dream
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Experience of a lifetime': Billionaire Branson achieves space dream


                              

                                                                  By Lucie Aubourg |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
British billionaire Richard Branson flew into space Sunday aboard a Virgin Galactic vessel, a voyage he described as the "experience...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' investment grade at risk after Fitch turns 'negative'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' investment grade at risk after Fitch turns 'negative'


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ hard-earned credit rating that the Duterte administration tried to protect by limiting pandemic spending...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The problem with DepEd
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Actually, the problem is with the Duterte administration. Malacanang, DepEd, and DOF successfully bullied the World Bank into taking down from its website the report on our failing education sector and apologiz...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FDIs clock triple-digit growth in April on low base
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDIs clock triple-digit growth in April on low base


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Foreign direct investments to the Philippines posted another month of triple-digit growth in April, with much of the lift...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 MerryMart buying Quezon pharmacy chain
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 July 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Tycoon Edgar “Injap” Sia II’s grocery chain operator MerryMart Consumer Corp. is acquiring a pharmacy chain in the province of Quezon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 T-bill yields rise as peso weakens
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 July 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Institutional investors swarmed yesterday’s auction of Treasury bills, with yields inching up across the board on full award of the P15-billion offer.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 DA aims for sustained palay production
                              


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 July 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Department of Agriculture  is hoping it can sustain production of  palay in the second half  in a bid to achieve its target of 20.4 million metric tons  this year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Education crisis needs urgent action, not apology
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 July 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures, and being in the midst of a pandemic gives this more meaning. In the case of our education system currently in crisis, this means finding solutions, not asking...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 AMLC: Philippines to use AI to fight dirty money
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 July 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippines is utilizing artificial intelligence  to fight money laundering as well as terrorist and proliferation financing after the country was included in the gray list of global dirty money watchdog Financial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with