




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Meralco to procure additional power supply in next 2 years
In its Power Supply Procurement Plan 2021-2030 submitted to the Department of Energy, Meralco said it would  subject to competitive selection process (CSP) a total of 3,850 MW starting this year until next year.
STAR/ File

                     

                        

                           
Meralco to procure additional power supply in next 2 years

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - July 13, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — DanessaManila Electric Co. (Meralco) will procure nearly 4,000 megawatts (MW) of baseload and mid-merit supply in the next two years to meet its projected demand growth until 2049.



In its Power Supply Procurement Plan 2021-2030 submitted to the Department of Energy, Meralco said it would  subject to competitive selection process (CSP) a total of 3,850 MW starting this year until next year.



For baseload, the power distributor is looking to contract 1,000 MW in January 2022 for a 20-year power supply agreement (PSA) from March 2026 to February 2046.



It is also looking to procure 1,200 MW baseload power for January 2030 to December 2049.



For purely renewable energy (RE) contracts, Meralco is looking to bid out a total of 1,650 MW, broken down into 100-MW RE baseload and 850-MW mid-merit capacities in July this year, 500-MW mid-merit capacity in August this year, and 200-MW RE baseload in January 2022.



The 100-MW RE baseload capacity is targeted to start supplying in March 2023 until February 2043 and the 200-MW RE baseload from March 2025 to February 2045.



Meanwhile, the two mid-merit RE capacities are targeted to supply from March 2026 to February 2046.



Meralco is also looking to conduct an annual CSP for its peaking requirements from March to July, but has yet to set the capacity needed.



“The forecasted supply considered a capacity allocation for baseload, intermediate and peaking supply requirements that would result to a least cost generation cost for Meralco’s captive customers,” it said.



In 2025, three of its PSAs – a baseload supply from Quezon Power Philippines Ltd. and baseload and mid-merit supplies from First Gas Power Corp. – are set to end in May and August, respectively.



Meralco is also expecting two more PSAs – one baseload and mid-merit contracts with FGC Corp. – to end in October 2027.



The country’s largest power distributor is projecting peak demand to increase by 2.2 percent this year “as some businesses have reopened, albeit at limited capacity” and by an average 4.12 percent per year up to 2030 as economic activity resumes.



“It should be noted that the long-term forecast of the movement of peak demand will also be affected by how much renewable energy are introduced into the system; by the effectiveness of new energy efficiency measures put in place; and, by the changes in consumption behavior arising from the ‘new normal’ post-quarantine,” Meralco said.



From 2020-2030, the company also expects residential connections to grow at an average rate of four percent annually, commercial connections to rise at a yearly rate of 3.2 percent, and industrial customers to increase by 0.3 percent.



The residential segment would account for 48.1 percent of the total captive consumption by 2030, the commercial segment at 41.1 percent, and the industrial segment at 10.5 percent by 2030, Meralco said.



To shift its energy mix, Meralco is targeting to bid out 1,000 to 1,500 MW of RE generation in the next five years.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PSA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippine peso breaches 50
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 July 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine peso slumped to a one-year low last week amid a strengthening US dollar and volatile oil prices. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Experience of a lifetime': Billionaire Branson achieves space dream
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Experience of a lifetime': Billionaire Branson achieves space dream


                              

                                                                  By Lucie Aubourg |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
British billionaire Richard Branson flew into space Sunday aboard a Virgin Galactic vessel, a voyage he described as the "experience...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' investment grade at risk after Fitch turns 'negative'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' investment grade at risk after Fitch turns 'negative'


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ hard-earned credit rating that the Duterte administration tried to protect by limiting pandemic spending...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The problem with DepEd
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Actually, the problem is with the Duterte administration. Malacanang, DepEd, and DOF successfully bullied the World Bank into taking down from its website the report on our failing education sector and apologiz...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FDIs clock triple-digit growth in April on low base
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDIs clock triple-digit growth in April on low base


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Foreign direct investments to the Philippines posted another month of triple-digit growth in April, with much of the lift...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 FDI inflow surges to $679 million in April
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDI inflow surges to $679 million in April


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The net inflow of foreign direct investments  more than doubled to $679 million in April from $317 million a year ago on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines cautioned against loosening social restrictions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines cautioned against loosening social restrictions


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Moody’s Analytics has warned the Philippines about loosening its social restrictions amid the recent trend in the resurgence...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cost of lock-in setup weighing on TV shows
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cost of lock-in setup weighing on TV shows


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Producing television shows has become more expensive, with networks and production companies spending as much as 40 percent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks snap out of 4-day slump
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks snap out of 4-day slump


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
A generally upbeat sentiment around Asia and record highs on Wall Street pushed the local index back to the 6,900 level yesterday,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 MerryMart buying Quezon pharmacy chain
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 July 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Tycoon Edgar “Injap” Sia II’s grocery chain operator MerryMart Consumer Corp. is acquiring a pharmacy chain in the province of Quezon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with