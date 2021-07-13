T-bill yields rise as peso weakens

MANILA, Philippines — Institutional investors swarmed yesterday’s auction of Treasury bills, with yields inching up across the board on full award of the P15-billion offer.

The Bureau of the Treasury yesterday said the short term debt papers were nearly three times oversubscribed as total bids reached P42.088 billion.

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said rates across all tenors went up as the local currency weakened to breach the 50:$1 level last Friday.

“No tap. Full award. Rates moved slightly higher as peso breached the 50:$1 mark,” De Leon said in a text message to reporters.

The average rate of the 91-day T-bills rose by 2.4 basis points to 1.068 percent ,while that of the 182- day paper rose by 3.3 bps to 1.384 percent. T-bills with a tenor of 364 days recorded an average rate of 1.593 percent, up by 2.5 bps

The peso moved past the 50:$1 level last Friday for the first time in more than a year, as it closed at 50.08, the weakest since it ended 50.19 on June 23, 2020.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said the central bank stands ready to intervene should the peso weaken abruptly. He said monetary policy remains anchored on the market-determined currency rate that depends on the supply and demand of foreign exchange.

The government is auctioning off P60 billion worth of T-bills this month – or P15 billion every week – along with the weekly sale of Treasury bonds worth P35 billion each with tenors of seven years, 10 years, 11 years and 20 years.