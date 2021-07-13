DA aims for sustained palay production

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) is hoping it can sustain production of palay (unhusked rice) in the second half in a bid to achieve its target of 20.4 million metric tons (MT) this year.

In a video posted on his official Twitter account, Agriculture Secretary William Dar said historically, more typhoons are experienced in the second half of the year due to the wet season.

“We expect the wet season in the second semester, especially in the third quarter. So we’re hoping that the strong typhoons will not come and we’ll be able to plant better in terms of palay,” Dar said.

Dar noted that rice production already improved in the first half.

“I think rice production increased by 4.3 percent in the first semester,”Dar said.

“If this continues in the second semester, then our 20.4 million MT target will be met,”he said.

In May, Dar said the country was on track to achieve its target output for the year.

Government data showed that around 4.626 million MT of palay were harvested in the first quarter, 8.6 percent more than the same period last year.

Philippine Rice Research Institute director John de Leon earlier said the production growth was due to improvements in both area harvested and yield.

Dar expects a more stable market for rice this year despite the challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to the massive funding allocated to the industry under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF), complemented by the DA banner national inbred and hybrid rice program and rice resiliency project.

“We are slowly achieving a favorable equilibrium, wherein consumers have access to affordable rice, while our farmers reap bountiful harvests and earn bigger incomes as a result of yield improvements and stable prices of palay,” Dar said.

Data showed that the value of palay production grew to P247.7 billion in the first quarter from P239.9 billion in the same period last year.

At current prices, the value of palay production increased to P267 billion from P248 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

In a recent report, the United States Department of Agriculture-Foreign Agricultural Service (USDA-FAS) said it revised upward its milled rice production forecast for the Philippines by 100,000 MT to 12.4 million MT for 2022.

It said the country’s 20.4 million MT palay production target for the year is equivalent to 12.4 to 12.8 million MT milled production.

The USDA attributed the adjustment of next year’s milled rice production forecast to the adoption of improved varieties under the DA’s hybrid rice program, which targets 15 provinces that have demonstrated high yields with hybrid rice.

Top-performing areas are those that reach up to 12 MT per hectare compared to the national average of four to five MT per hectare.

At present, about 1.3 million hectares in the country are currently planted with hybrid rice, representing 27 percent of rice area planted and 36 percent higher than the 2020 level.