Vaccine politics

In the race to vaccinate against COVID-19, glaring disparities are emerging among localities.

A cursory scan of various news and social media sites immediately tells the story. Some local government units (LGUs) are so far ahead of others that it raises red flags.

I wonder if the overall distribution of supply from the national government was fair and equitable? And why are some cities more efficient in administering the jabs while others have huge crowds waiting for hours?

Apart from perceived politics behind vaccine allocation, there are persistent questions on the lax implementation of vaccine roll-out rules and regulations.

For one, some LGUs are accommodating even those from other cities. There are also people jumping the queue, which is why the roll-out is faster in other cities. This means that some cities are not abiding by the order of roll-out supposedly based on priority groups.

The IATF should fix this.

First, there must be a complete database on the total vaccine roll-out in the country. There is none as of this writing. The IATF must also explain why certain cities are getting more doses compared to others despite having similar population count.

Look beyond the numbers

The numbers we are seeing now show that some cities are topping the list of LGUs. How accurate are these numbers? Are these truly reflective of the reality on the ground? If yes, then all the more that this should be doubled-checked to ensure fairness.

Did the LGUs abide by the strict requirements of the Department of Health (DOH) and IATF? Is the vaccine roll-out in the order of the priority groups as set by IATF? Why do we hear stories of people getting their doses in cities outside their residence?

Unfair

Perhaps it is unfair to rank LGUs on numbers alone because some cities may be skirting rules set by IATF and DOH. Other cities, for instance, are strict in checking residence and work addresses.

To be more accurate, perhaps vaccination ranking should be based on actual doses administered by LGUs according to the supply they have received. This is because some LGUs are getting bigger allocations than others despite having similar population count.

Let’s take the Moderna jabs for example.

Caloocan with a target population of 1.1 million, received 4,800 doses; Mandaluyong, with target population of 325,000, received 3,900; Las Pinas, with a target population of 450,000, received 2,100 while others with similar population received much, much less, an industry source told me.

There are reports ranking San Juan, Pateros and Manila as the top three LGUs in COVID-19 vaccinations based on percentage of population. San Juan has a target population of 85,400, Pateros, 49,000 and Manila, 800,000.

How did this happen? Why do certain cities have more vaccines as a proportion of their population? San Juan, for instance, has apparently vaccinated as much as 15 persons for every 100 of its population which is almost double compared to other cities.

I am basing this on various reports published in recent days about the LGU rankings.

This raises serious questions on how vaccines are allocated. Who decides which cities get more and why?

The IATF must explain why certain cities are getting more doses compared to others despite having similar population count.

LGUs outside Metro Manila have likewise lamented the lack of supply of vaccines. One city mayor in one province even questioned the disparity in the allocation specifically of the Western brands of vaccines.

Herd immunity targets

Perhaps it is too premature for a city or LGU to say it has reached its target if it has not completed the corresponding second dose. Doing so is irresponsible and might give people a sense of false security.

The target population to achieve herd immunity must be based on the actual count of people who got two doses of the vaccines. There are instances where people don’t show up for their second dose. This should be disclosed. But then again, who is policing all of this?

Vaccine recipients, for their part, must be responsible enough to show up for the second dose. Otherwise, they are not maximizing the vaccine given to them in the first place.

Finally there’s the issue of using the vaccine for political ends. A vaccination site in Metro Manila was seen with LGU officials escorting people to vaccination areas, allowing them to jump long queues. A similar incident of jumping the line in another city was caught on camera and the video went viral. There are similar stories in the provinces.

Supply

As I write this, many LGUs have stopped administering the first dose to prioritize their second dose recipients because of the lack of supply.

The IATF should fix this supply problem as well. Otherwise, the goal to achieve herd immunity faces another stumbling block, something we cannot afford because the virus and its variants are moving at dizzying speed, way faster than all of us.

Iris Gonzales’ email address is eyesgonzales@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @eyesgonzales. Column archives at eyesgonzales.com