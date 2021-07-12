




































































 




   

   









DA creates group to manage RCEF
Agriculture Secretary William Dar said the newly-formed RCEF-Convergence Core Group (CCG) would manage the overall planning, operationalization, and integration of activities/interventions for all the converged projects of the RCEF.
DA creates group to manage RCEF

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - July 12, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has created a group to manage the  converged projects of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF).



Agriculture Secretary William Dar said the newly-formed RCEF-Convergence Core Group (CCG) would manage the overall planning, operationalization, and integration of activities/interventions for all the converged projects of the RCEF.



Republic Act 11203 or the Rice Tariffication Law creates the RCEF, which covers components such as mechanization, rice seed development propagation and promotion, expanded rice credit assistance and rice extension services.



The RCEF-CCG is tasked to coordinate joint planning and implementation of the RCEF program, validate identified areas of the RCEF convergence program, and facilitate the RCEF convergence program among validated identified areas.



The group is also instructed to provide consolidated and updated reports to the DA Secretary through the RCEF-national program coordinating team (NPCT) and assist in the overall RCEF convergence technical, financial and administrative management.



The special order also states that the secretariat of the RCEF-CCG should consolidate the annual work and financial plan, as well as the accomplishments of the RCEF convergence.



Members of the RCEF-CCG include representatives from the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PHilMech), the Philippine Rice Research Institute, the Agricultural Training Institute, the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) and the Development Bank of the Philippines.



In a separate special order, Dar created a technical working group (TWG) for the RCEF convergence, which is directed to provide technical support to the RCEF converged implementation.



The TWG is also instructed to give regular updates on the implementation of the RCEF convergence activities and its integration to the rice industry roadmap.



Under the RTL, P10 billion will annually be allocated for the RCEF for six years or from 2019 to 2024.



Of the total, P5 billion will go to  farm machines;  P3 billion for the propagation and distribution of high-yielding rice seeds; P1 billion for training Farmer Cooperatives and Associations (FCAs) and P1 billion for credit support.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

