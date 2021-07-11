




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DTI hopeful of sustained export growth
“We are very optimistic that we can sustain this upward exports performance trajectory as our major trading partners continue opening up their borders and easing travel restrictions, given the success rate in their vaccination drive,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said in a statement.
STAR/Edd Gumban, file

                     

                        

                           
DTI hopeful of sustained export growth

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - July 11, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) expects exports to continue to rise  in the coming months following the 29.8 percent year-on-year growth posted in May as travel restrictions abroad are eased and more people get vaccinated.



“We are very optimistic that we can sustain this upward exports performance trajectory as our major trading partners continue opening up their borders and easing travel restrictions, given the success rate in their vaccination drive,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said in a statement.



“The same thing here in the country as we roll out the vaccination program and allowed 100 percent operating capacity even during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and modified ECQ months of March and April of this year,” he said.



Latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed the country’s outbound shipments of goods rose to $5.9 billion in May from $4.5 billion in the same month last year.



Electronics which remained the country’s top exports and accounted for 58.2 percent of the total in May, grew by 25.4 percent year-on-year to $3.43 billion.



Non-electronics products had better than expected performance in May.  Exports of   travel goods and handbags surged by 884 percent, Christmas décor (433.6 percent), basketworks (380.7 percent), ceramic tiles (420.8 percent), and fine jewelry (390.7 percent).



Lopez said this reflects the gradual recovery of the consumer market as more people are getting back to their lives and activities disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



In terms of exports destination, China remained the Philippines’ top market with a share of 16.2 percent, amounting to $954.28 million.



In the first five months, the country’s total merchandise exports rose 21.4 percent to $29.35 billion.



According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s outlook for this year, global trade is expected to further rebound in the second quarter, but this would depend on the easing of pandemic restrictions.



Nevertheless, the UN agency said fiscal stimulus packages particularly in developed countries, are expected to support global trade recovery this year.



“As we focus our efforts on the key export sectors of our country, we hope to regain our lost opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic and maintain the momentum of accelerating our export growth,” Lopez said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DTI
                                                      EXPORT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Surging imports bring peso back to P50-per-dollar level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Surging imports bring peso back to P50-per-dollar level


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Surging demand for dollars amid a spike in imports sank the Philippine peso to its lowest level in more than a year on Friday,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Merger of BPI, BPI Family Okd
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Merger of BPI, BPI Family Okd


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands  has obtained the approval of the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. to pursue its...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Peso moves past 50:$1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Peso moves past 50:$1


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The peso yesterday pierced the 50 to $1 barrier, shedding 20.5 centavos to hit its weakest level in more than a year amid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The entrepreneurial mind and method
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 July 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Countries are prepping for an economic recovery.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart makes first roaming call via VoLTE
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Smart makes first roaming call via VoLTE


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Smart Communications Inc. has made the country’s first roaming call via Voice over LTE a milestone achieved in partnership...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Government clips foreign borrowings in H1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government clips foreign borrowings in H1


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas-approved foreign borrowings by the national government fell by 38.8 percent to $5.64 billion in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pag-IBIG housing loans more than double in H1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pag-IBIG housing loans more than double in H1


                              

                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Despite the pandemic, Pag-IBIG Fund achieved another record by releasing over P44 billion in home loans in the first half...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Despite WFH setup, companies enjoying higher productivity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Despite WFH setup, companies enjoying higher productivity


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Companies reported higher productivity amid the shift to remote work arrangement during the pandemic, but concerns about the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart links up with Vodafone for 5G roaming
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Smart links up with Vodafone for 5G roaming


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Smart Communications Inc. has partnered anew with global communications technology company Vodafone to launch 5G roaming services...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Telehealth industry flourishing in Philippines...
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 July 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Digital health platforms in the Philippines are expected to report a further surge in activity as the global telehealth market is expected to reach $19.5 billion by 2025.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with