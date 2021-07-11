27th NRCE to inspire retail makeover in the new normal

MANILA, Philippines — This year’s virtual National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE) organized by the Philippine Retailers Association will see the prime movers and players in the Philippine retail industry meeting with experts as they find fresh ideas in repurposing the malls and thinking of strategic ways to entice consumers to shop at the brick-and-mortar stores.

Slated on Aug. 12 to 13, the 27th edition of the NRCE will feature SM Supermalls VP for corporate strategy Gino Borromeo as he dwells on “Reimagining the Mall of the Future.” Alfamart Trading Philippines’ COO Harvey Ong will also be joining the esteemed speakers from around the globe to share his uplifting and game-changing vision on the session entitled “#EngagementMatters: Employee engagement and management in the Next Normal.”

To reserve a slot, visit www.nrce-ph.com, email nrceph@gmail.com or call the PRA Secretariat at 8687-4180 to 81.

