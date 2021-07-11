Filinvest unit bags Metro Cebu bulk water supply deal

MANILA, Philippines — Filinvest’s utility arm, FDC Utilities, Inc. (FDCUI), has secured a 25-year bulk water supply deal with Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD).

FDCUI said MCWD had given its wholly owned subsidiary, FDC Water Utilities Inc., the notice of award for its unsolicited proposal to put up desalination plants to supply potable water to Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City and Talisay City.

FDC Water obtained the deal following its success in the competitive challenge process as prescribed by the 2013 NEDA Joint Venture Guidelines between government and private entities wherein third parties can submit comparative proposals.

The desalination facilities, which are FDC Water’s flagship projects, will utilize seawater to be processed using the high recovery seawater desalination technology of its technical partner, Hitachi Ltd. of Japan.

The facilities will provide MCWD a combined 80 million liters per day of high-quality potable water.

FDCUI president and CEO Juan Eugenio Roxas said the strategic infrastructure initiative is an essential investment of FDC Water to assist MCWD and its customers in looking for sustainable and reliable water supply solutions for the present and future.

“The Filinvest Group’s entry into the sustainable water space is anchored on the company’s commitment to bring further significant socio-economic impact in the communities where it conducts its business. Our collaboration with MCWD promotes long-term solutions to the water requirements of Metro Cebu.”

“Cebu is an island surrounded by the sea, tapping its abundant water source will provide access to water of the appropriate quality and quantity, allowing MCWD to close the gap on its supply deficiency.”

The project comes at a critical juncture in which investments in clean water supply systems are a top priority to mitigate the adverse effects of the coronavirus outbreak and where water demand continues to grow amid post-pandemic economic recovery.

Once completed, the projects will benefit thousands of households as well as the water requirements of various commercial and industrial establishments within MCWD’s service area.