'Persistently high' spot market prices push up Meralco rates in July

MANILA, Philippines — Customers of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) should expect pricier bills in July, as rates go up for another month due to “persistently” expensive power in the spot market.

In a statement on Friday, the country’s largest power distributor said its overall rate for a typical household increased by P0.2353 per kWh this month. That translates to an increase of around P47 in the total bill of a residential customer with monthly consumption of 200 kWh.

If it wasn’t for Meralco’s ongoing Distribution Rate True-Up refund, the company said power bills would have been much higher in July.

Explaining the rate adjustment, Meralco said energy prices in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) — where it bought 7.8% of its energy requirement for this month — were stubbornly high amid tight power supply in the Luzon grid and “restrictions” in the Malampaya natural gas supply.

To bridge any supply gaps, power distributors like Meralco usually tap the spot market to purchase additional power, but at much higher costs compared to pre-agreed supply deals. The added costs are then passed on to consumers, who regulators try to protect with a “secondary price cap” that automatically activates whenever spot prices are excessively high.

But Meralco said prices in WESM in July were “almost doubling the times when the secondary price cap was imposed during the June supply month.” At the same time, Meralco said it paid more to independent power producers (IPPs), where it sourced 39.5% of energy it distributed to customers this month. Figures showed charges from IPPs increased by P0.1929 per kWh.

But the increase in both WESM and IPP prices was offset by cheaper power costs in producers that have power supply agreements (PSAs) with Meralco. This month, cost of power from PSAs, which accounted for 52.7% of Meralco’s energy needs, decreased by P0.0521 per kWh.

Transmission charge went down by P0.1463 per kWh following reductions in ancillary service charges.