Easing transport costs temper inflation to 4.1% in June
Noche Buena items sold at Commonwealth Market last November 08, 2020.  
MANILA, Philippines — Inflation slowed down in June, a welcome reprieve to consumers still reeling from pandemic-induced economic shocks and giving the central bank enough reasons to sustain its easy-money policy.



Inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, eased to 4.1% year-on-year in June, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Tuesday. This was slower than 4.5% clip recorded in the preceding month, mainly due to milder increase in transport costs.



The softer price uptick brought the six-month average to 4.4%, still above the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ 2-4% annual target. In a statement, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno, who ushered in massive cuts to the policy rate to support an ailing economy, said the latest reading was “consistent with expectations that inflation could remain above target in the near term as meat and oil prices remain elevated.”



“The risks to the inflation outlook remain broadly balanced. The uptick in international commodity prices owing to supply chain bottlenecks and the recovery in global demand could lend upward pressures on inflation,” Diokno said.



“However, downside risks to the inflation outlook continue to emanate from the emergence of new coronavirus variants which could delay the easing of lockdown measures and temper prospects for domestic growth,” he added.



                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      PHILIPPINE INFLATION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
