Petron to sell P50 billion of bonds to pay old debts

MANILA, Philippines — Oil giant Petron Corp. announced Monday its plan to tap the debt market anew to raise funds to pay maturing liabilities.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, Petron said it would ask the Securities and Exchange Commission to greenlight a P50-billion fixed rate bond program, which would be issued in “one or more tranches”.

Ramon Ang, company president and chief executive, said proceeds from the offer will be used for “refinancing” of maturing debts.

Once regulators approve the fundraising activity, Petron said it would initially offer up to P18 billion worth of bonds under the program. The company declined to disclose the target offer date for the issuance.

Petron picked Banco De Oro Capital & Investment Corporation as the sole issue manager for the mega bond offering. Meanwhile, a group composed of BDO Capital & Investment Corporation, China Bank Capital Corporation, Philippine Commercial Capital, Inc., PNB Capital and Investment Corporation, and SB Capital Investment Corporation will be hired as joint lead bookrunners and lead underwriters.

Before this announcement, the oil giant’s operations have been feeling the crushing weight of the pandemic. In 2020, Petron reported a net loss of P11.4 billion, a turnaround from the preceding year’s P2.3 billion net income, after pandemic restrictions pushed down oil prices amid weak demand from locked-down consumers.

Earnings have since recovered amid rallying oil prices as curbs were eased. In the first quarter, Petron swung back to profits to post a net income of P1.73 billion, but the company said its latest financial results “still reflected the demand destruction from the pandemic.”

On Monday, shares in Petron gained 7.78% to close at P3.60 apiece, tracking an uptrend in the main index.