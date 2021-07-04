




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
â€˜Inflation likely lower in Juneâ€™
UnionBank chief economist Ruben Carlo Asuncion said inflation last month likely eased to 4.4 percent from 4.5 percent in May as the effects of high oil prices are not as significant now compared to pre-pandemic levels.
Andy G. Zapata Jr., file

                     

                        

                           
‘Inflation likely lower in June’

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - July 4, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Economists are convinced inflation likely eased in June, but stayed above the four percent upper target set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).



UnionBank chief economist Ruben Carlo Asuncion said inflation last month likely eased to 4.4 percent from 4.5 percent in May as the effects of high oil prices are not as significant now compared to pre-pandemic levels.



“We have seen, based on our estimates, that oil pass-through effects amid soft broad-based demand won’t be as robust as before the COVID-19 spread. Higher oil price effects, together with weaker peso and lackluster electricity demand, may actually account for slightly more than 30 percent of second-half inflation forecasts,” Asuncion said.



If the rest of the inflation drivers are comprised of food and other non-food consumer price index other than higher oil prices, Asuncion said the continuing rise of global oil prices may not be a dominant inflation driver.



Jun Neri, lead economist at Bank of the Philippine Islands, said inflation likely softened to 4.4 percent in June due to slightly lower meat and fruit prices that was offset by higher petroleum prices due to a weaker peso and elevated global crude oil prices.



“If inflation remains elevated, the rise in peso-dollar exchange rate in the next two months becomes too rapid just as second quarter gross domestic product print exceeds market expectations,” Neri said.



Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank Manila, said the likelihood of inflation cresting the five percent level has now diminished significantly as it decelerated to 4.3 percent in June from 4.5 percent in May as food inflation continues to offset higher fuel and transport costs.



“Downside pressure will emanate largely from the food basket with meat and fish prices likely stabilizing, while better weather has helped keep fruit and vegetable price increases in check,” Mapa said.



Furthermore, Mapa said downside pressure may also emanate from the transport sector with transport services likely decelerating as base effects from tricycle fare increases in 2020 begin to fade.



On the other hand, Mapa said significant upside pressure remains, driven by the road transport sector as the increase in oil pump prices zoom to double digit levels due to base effects and the overall pick up in global crude oil prices.



Meanwhile, inflation driven by pandemic-related measures on the services sector – such as barber shops, salons and restaurants – as well as the weaker peso would continue to exert upward pressure on headline inflation.



“We expect inflation to decelerate further in the coming months, possibly coming back within target by July even if oil prices remain elevated should favorable weather conditions are sustained and pork importation and repopulation intensify,” Mapa said.



Security Bank chief economist Robert Dan Roces said inflation likely eased to 4.2 percent last month as price pressure from the heavily weighted food basket continued to abate with a likely 10-basis-point month-on-month decline as supply conditions improve.



Roces said higher electric bills were seen as the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) increased rates by P0.0798 per kilowatt-hour in June due to higher charges on the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) on the back of tight supply conditions and high demand.



This, Roces explained, may have caused the utilities basket to jump by 40 basis points month-on-month, while oil price movements remain the primary upside risk in the months ahead.



Roces also said transport cost inflation began to temper as the base effects begin to wash out, with growth slowing by 90 basis points month-on-month.



Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said inflation likely eased to 4.1 percent in June as slower economic recovery amid relatively higher COVID-19 cases and some delays in the vaccine deployment would continue to temper inflation on the demand side.



“Thus, more accommodative monetary policy would remain in the foreseeable future or as long as necessary, in terms of keeping the local policy rate at the record low of two percent, as the economy still needs all the support measures that it may get,’’ Ricafort said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      INFLATION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Merger with UCPB may hurt LANDBANK's financial health &mdash; Fitch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Merger with UCPB may hurt LANDBANK's financial health — Fitch


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The upcoming merger of Land Bank of the Philippines with United Coconut Planters Bank could risk tarnishing the former’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Business confidence slumps as lockdowns, inflation bite
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Business confidence slumps as lockdowns, inflation bite


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Business confidence slumped amid the resurgence of COVID-19 infections, which led to the reimposition of harder lockdown measures...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jobs data push Wall Street stocks to new highs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jobs data push Wall Street stocks to new highs


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records Friday while the dollar retreated after a solid US jobs report that was...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Claiming credit
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Over the past week, it was amusing to see conflicting claims on who should get credit for some major infrastructure projects.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 A little remote work humor
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 July 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Research shows that the average four-year-old laughs as many as 300 times per day, while in comparison the average 40-year-old adult laughs 300 times every two and a half months.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Now expects cash inflow to increase
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Now expects cash inflow to increase


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 57 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Now Corp. expects to generate higher cash inflows with a plan to raise its stake in telco affiliate Now Telecom Co. Inc.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart provides connectivity support in vaccination sites
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Smart provides connectivity support in vaccination sites


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 57 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Smart Communications Inc. continues to ramp up its support for the government’s nationwide COVID-19 response by providing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AC Energy, Iloilo town partner to rehabilitate fish sanctuary
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AC Energy, Iloilo town partner to rehabilitate fish sanctuary


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 57 minutes ago                              


                                                            
AC Energy Corp. has partnered with the local government of Dumangas in Iloilo to rehabilitate over 90 hectares of fish sanctuary...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Truckers wary of entry of foreign competition
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Truckers wary of entry of foreign competition


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 57 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Confederation of Truckers Association of the Philippines is opposing a proposed law that would open up the local trucking...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Exporters lament lack of vessel space for shipments
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Exporters lament lack of vessel space for shipments


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 57 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Over 80 percent of exporting firms cannot ship out their products due to lack of vessel space, according to a survey of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with