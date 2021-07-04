â€˜Inflation likely lower in Juneâ€™

MANILA, Philippines — Economists are convinced inflation likely eased in June, but stayed above the four percent upper target set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

UnionBank chief economist Ruben Carlo Asuncion said inflation last month likely eased to 4.4 percent from 4.5 percent in May as the effects of high oil prices are not as significant now compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“We have seen, based on our estimates, that oil pass-through effects amid soft broad-based demand won’t be as robust as before the COVID-19 spread. Higher oil price effects, together with weaker peso and lackluster electricity demand, may actually account for slightly more than 30 percent of second-half inflation forecasts,” Asuncion said.

If the rest of the inflation drivers are comprised of food and other non-food consumer price index other than higher oil prices, Asuncion said the continuing rise of global oil prices may not be a dominant inflation driver.

Jun Neri, lead economist at Bank of the Philippine Islands, said inflation likely softened to 4.4 percent in June due to slightly lower meat and fruit prices that was offset by higher petroleum prices due to a weaker peso and elevated global crude oil prices.

“If inflation remains elevated, the rise in peso-dollar exchange rate in the next two months becomes too rapid just as second quarter gross domestic product print exceeds market expectations,” Neri said.

Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank Manila, said the likelihood of inflation cresting the five percent level has now diminished significantly as it decelerated to 4.3 percent in June from 4.5 percent in May as food inflation continues to offset higher fuel and transport costs.

“Downside pressure will emanate largely from the food basket with meat and fish prices likely stabilizing, while better weather has helped keep fruit and vegetable price increases in check,” Mapa said.

Furthermore, Mapa said downside pressure may also emanate from the transport sector with transport services likely decelerating as base effects from tricycle fare increases in 2020 begin to fade.

On the other hand, Mapa said significant upside pressure remains, driven by the road transport sector as the increase in oil pump prices zoom to double digit levels due to base effects and the overall pick up in global crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, inflation driven by pandemic-related measures on the services sector – such as barber shops, salons and restaurants – as well as the weaker peso would continue to exert upward pressure on headline inflation.

“We expect inflation to decelerate further in the coming months, possibly coming back within target by July even if oil prices remain elevated should favorable weather conditions are sustained and pork importation and repopulation intensify,” Mapa said.

Security Bank chief economist Robert Dan Roces said inflation likely eased to 4.2 percent last month as price pressure from the heavily weighted food basket continued to abate with a likely 10-basis-point month-on-month decline as supply conditions improve.

Roces said higher electric bills were seen as the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) increased rates by P0.0798 per kilowatt-hour in June due to higher charges on the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) on the back of tight supply conditions and high demand.

This, Roces explained, may have caused the utilities basket to jump by 40 basis points month-on-month, while oil price movements remain the primary upside risk in the months ahead.

Roces also said transport cost inflation began to temper as the base effects begin to wash out, with growth slowing by 90 basis points month-on-month.

Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said inflation likely eased to 4.1 percent in June as slower economic recovery amid relatively higher COVID-19 cases and some delays in the vaccine deployment would continue to temper inflation on the demand side.

“Thus, more accommodative monetary policy would remain in the foreseeable future or as long as necessary, in terms of keeping the local policy rate at the record low of two percent, as the economy still needs all the support measures that it may get,’’ Ricafort said.