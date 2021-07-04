




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
SEC clamps down on erring lending firms

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - July 4, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cracked down on more erring lending firms.



It revoked the certificate of authority (CA) of KingABC Lending Corp., which runs online lending platforms Pondo Loan, Start Loan, Green Loan and Loan Club.



This means that KingABC Lending Corp. can no longer operate as a lending company after the SEC found it to be implementing unfair debt collection practices.



In an order dated June 7, the SEC Corporate Governance and Finance Department (CGFD) found KingABC to have committed 15 violations of SEC Memorandum Circular 18, which states the Prohibition on Unfair Debt Collection Practices of Financing Companies and Lending Companies.



KingABC allegedly threatened to shame borrowers on social media by publishing their names as scammers and contacting people in the borrowers’ contact list despite not being named as co-makers or guarantors, the SEC said.



According to the SEC, KingABC also used obscenities, insults, or profane language in its debt collection, and threatened to sue borrowers based on made-up legal bases.



The CGFD previously penalized KingABC for its first and second violations of the memorandum circular. A third violation merits the imposition of either a monetary fine, suspension, or revocation of the company’s CA, depending on the facts, circumstances, and gravity of the case.



“It is likewise clear that at this point, the revocation of respondent’s CA is not merely appropriate, but rather necessitated by the gravity and number of its offenses,” the SEC’s CGFD said, noting that aside from KingABC’s 15 violations, 53 more complaints have been filed against the company for its debt collection practices, as of date of the order.



“Even more telling is the fact that subsequent to the issuance of the formal charge, the abusive collection practices of the respondent only became worse and more hostile based on the evidence submitted by the complainants. The Department noted messages filled with death threats, profanities, and other obnoxious and reprehensible language.”



The revocation of KingABC’s CA brings the total number of financing/lending companies with cancelled licenses due to various violations of SEC rules and regulations to 35.



Last year, the SEC ordered 58 online lending applications to cease operations for lack of authority to operate.



The SEC continues to monitor lending and financing companies for their compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Merger with UCPB may hurt LANDBANK's financial health &mdash; Fitch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Merger with UCPB may hurt LANDBANK's financial health — Fitch


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The upcoming merger of Land Bank of the Philippines with United Coconut Planters Bank could risk tarnishing the former’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Business confidence slumps as lockdowns, inflation bite
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Business confidence slumps as lockdowns, inflation bite


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Business confidence slumped amid the resurgence of COVID-19 infections, which led to the reimposition of harder lockdown measures...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jobs data push Wall Street stocks to new highs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jobs data push Wall Street stocks to new highs


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records Friday while the dollar retreated after a solid US jobs report that was...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Claiming credit
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Over the past week, it was amusing to see conflicting claims on who should get credit for some major infrastructure projects.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 A little remote work humor
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 July 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Research shows that the average four-year-old laughs as many as 300 times per day, while in comparison the average 40-year-old adult laughs 300 times every two and a half months.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Inflation likely lower in June&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Inflation likely lower in June’


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Economists are convinced inflation likely eased in June, but stayed above the four percent upper target set by the Bangko...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Now expects cash inflow to increase
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Now expects cash inflow to increase


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Now Corp. expects to generate higher cash inflows with a plan to raise its stake in telco affiliate Now Telecom Co. Inc.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart provides connectivity support in vaccination sites
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Smart provides connectivity support in vaccination sites


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Smart Communications Inc. continues to ramp up its support for the government’s nationwide COVID-19 response by providing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AC Energy, Iloilo town partner to rehabilitate fish sanctuary
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AC Energy, Iloilo town partner to rehabilitate fish sanctuary


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
AC Energy Corp. has partnered with the local government of Dumangas in Iloilo to rehabilitate over 90 hectares of fish sanctuary...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Truckers wary of entry of foreign competition
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Truckers wary of entry of foreign competition


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Confederation of Truckers Association of the Philippines is opposing a proposed law that would open up the local trucking...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with