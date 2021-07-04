PDIC sets auction of closed banksâ€™ assets

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) will put up for sale P92 million worth of 47 agricultural lots formerly owned by shuttered banks.

The PDIC will conduct on July 22 an electronic public bidding to auction 39 vacant agricultural lots and eight agricultural lots with improvements ranging between 70 square meters and 200,713 sqm.

Further, the PDIC said rates for the farm properties start on a minimum disposal price (MDP) of P65,545 to as much as P14.31 million

Based on the PDIC’s list, the agricultural lots are located in the provinces of Batangas, Bulacan, Camarines Sur, Guimaras, Iloilo, Lanao del Norte, Marinduque and Negros.

Some of them are situated in the areas of Nueva Ecija, Palawan, Pangasinan, Samar and Siquijor.

The PDIC, acting as the liquidator of closed banks, disposes assets through public biddings and negotiated sales.

Proceeds from these transactions will be injected in a pool of liquid assets that the shuttered banks maintain.

The closed banks can then release their liquid assets to their uninsured depositors and creditors for as long as the recipients agree to such an exchange.

The disposal of assets, therefore, increases the chance that uninsured depositors and creditors will recover funds that were trapped when the bank was ordered shut.

The PDIC will bid out a 102,241 square meters agricultural lot in Leganes, Iloilo, for an MDP of P14.31 million.

The farm space, which is the highest priced among all properties up for bidding, has issues on title consolidation, unpaid taxes and informal dwellers.

Also, the PDIC will sell a 15,716 sqm agricultural lot with improvement in Lipa, Batangas with an MDP of P7.85 million.

Likewise, the property has issues on unpaid taxes, informal dwellers, as well as relocation survey.

The PDIC requires interested buyers to register at its digital portal for them to participate in the e-bidding. The agency reminded online bids will be accepted only from direct buyers who registered at the portal.

Interested buyers are also told to inquire on the status of the farm lands as to whether they are covered under properties included in the comprehensive agrarian reform program.