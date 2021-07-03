Customs overshoots H1 collection goal by P11 billion

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has exceeded its midyear tax take target by close to P11 billion as the agency improved its efforts to collect duties amid trade restrictions during lockdowns.

The BOC said it surpassed its midyear collection target by P10.91 billion as its tax haul as of end-June reached P302.74 billion against its target of P291.83 billion.

In June, the BOC managed to generate P52.44 billion in duties from the arrival of shipments at the ports, eclipsing its P47.17 billion monthly goal by more than P5 billion.

Collections made in June included additional revenues from the Tax Expenditure Fund worth P157.06 million and Post Clearance Audit Group amounting to P148.73 million.

Likewise, the midyear collection this year surpassed the haul during the same period last year by nearly P50 billion. During the first half of 2020, the BOC racked up P253.09 billion in duties as the lockdowns imposed worldwide hampered the flow of trade.

Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero said the improved performance of his agency can be attributed to the changes it made in the valuation of imports.

Further, he said the port regulator moves its transactions to online as part of efforts to upgrade the customs systems and ease the flow of goods.

Guerrero also said the recovery in economies here and abroad, as well as the intensified efforts on all districts, contributed to the rebound in terms of tax collection.

Last year the BOC reported a total collection of P533.88 billion, bulk of which came from the excise tax charges on petroleum and coal products. The agency managed to exceed by at least P32 billion its revised target of P501.33 billion for 2020.