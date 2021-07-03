




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Bring investments back to life with Golden Haven prime lots

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - July 3, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — For people who want to leverage their hard-earned money on stable, long-haul ventures, few trump those presented by Golden Haven Memorial Parks, whose easy-own payment terms and inherent appreciation value make it an ideal investment package.



Golden Haven, a subsidiary of publicly listed Golden MV Holdings Inc. of the Villar Group, offers premium death care services and prime memorial lots.



To date, Golden Haven memorial lots’ value has reportedly gone up to an average of 20 percent annually, luring more investors from different portfolio types. With over 30 strategic locations nationwide and more underway, investing in a Golden Haven property is just a matter of logging on to the company’s website, goldenhaven.com.ph, and choosing from its vast array of offerings, all of which appreciate at stellar rates and are considered best-in-class, peso for peso.



Conservative investors may opt for memorial lots and columbarium vaults, while those with sharper risk appetites may settle for family estates or mausoleums through Golden Haven’s limited time promo called The Golden Shrines, a collection of professionally curated mausoleum designs that are complimentary for family estate purchases.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GOLDEN HAVEN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Claiming credit
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Over the past week, it was amusing to see conflicting claims on who should get credit for some major infrastructure projects.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Consumers, businesses turn gloomy anew on lingering pandemic woes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Consumers, businesses turn gloomy anew on lingering pandemic woes


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Consumers and businesses in the country are adopting a less upbeat outlook for the months ahead as the economy remains on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSEi zooms past 7,000-level on improving jobs, manufacturing data
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSEi zooms past 7,000-level on improving jobs, manufacturing data


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local stocks trekked higher on Friday to cap the week above the 7,000-level, as a series of good economic data fuels investors’...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Merger with UCPB may hurt LANDBANK's financial health &mdash; Fitch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Merger with UCPB may hurt LANDBANK's financial health — Fitch


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The upcoming merger of Land Bank of the Philippines with United Coconut Planters Bank could risk tarnishing the former’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Stark comparison
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roberto R. Romulo |
                                 July 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The tenure of the late president Benigno S. Aquino III can be likened to a painting. His manner of leadership and his goals reflect his life experience, which in turn shaped his feelings, emotion, character, attitude,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Business confidence slumps as lockdowns, inflation bite
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Business confidence slumps as lockdowns, inflation bite


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Business confidence slumped amid the resurgence of COVID-19 infections, which led to the reimposition of harder lockdown measures...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Banks at risk from sluggish credit, bad loans &ndash; S&P
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Banks at risk from sluggish credit, bad loans – S&P


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Philippine banks are facing sluggish revival in credit growth, rising non-performing loans, a marginal decline in credit costs,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSEi crosses 7,000 barrier, ends week higher
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSEi crosses 7,000 barrier, ends week higher


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Stocks continued to trade higher yesterday as positive factors on the local front and abroad propelled investors to accumulate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Food, beverage retail sales to grow by 10%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Food, beverage retail sales to grow by 10%


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The country’s food and beverage retail sector is seen to grow by 10 percent this year, according to the United States...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More users migrating to 5G network &ndash; Globe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More users migrating to 5G network – Globe


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
5G customers are on the rise on the back of continuing efforts to make the technology more available and accessible in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with