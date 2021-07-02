




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PSEi zooms past 7,000-level on improving jobs, manufacturing data
This undated file photo shows the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City.
STAR/ File

                     

                        

                           
PSEi zooms past 7,000-level on improving jobs, manufacturing data

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2021 - 6:31pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Local stocks trekked higher on Friday to cap the week above the 7,000-level, as a series of good economic data fuels investors’ recovery optimism.



The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index gained 0.55% to close at 7,002.26 on Friday, the first time it reached that level since February 16. The broader All Shares index was up 0.46%.





“Philippine shares touched the 7,000 mark to end the week as positive sentiment spilled over to the region, bolstered by better-than-expected economic data,” Luis Limlingan, head of sales at Regina Capital brokerage in Manila, said in a market commentary.



According to Limlingan, traders cheered the release of new jobs data showing unemployment rate eased to 7.7% in May from 8.7% in the preceding month as mobility curbs were relaxed.  Local factories also returned to expansion mode in June, with the country’s Philippines’ Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a measure of factory output, rising to 50.8 in June, finally settling above the 50-mark separating slump from growth after three consecutive months of contraction.



After Wall Street's rally, Asia enjoyed broad gains in the morning but that tailed off in the afternoon.



Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Mumbai and Jakarta were all up, while Seoul and Taipei were marginally lower.



Hong Kong and Shanghai tanked, however, following a recent run-up in the days leading into Thursday's Chinese Communist Party centenary celebrations, when authorities looked to provide support to markets.



At home, a total of 2.7 billion shares worth P5.8 billion switched hands during the final trading day of the week. Foreigners turned buyers, yielding a net foreign buying of P754.0 million. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral with AFP


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PSEI
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Claiming credit
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Over the past week, it was amusing to see conflicting claims on who should get credit for some major infrastructure projects.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Merger with UCPB may hurt LANDBANK's financial health &mdash; Fitch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Merger with UCPB may hurt LANDBANK's financial health — Fitch


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The upcoming merger of Land Bank of the Philippines with United Coconut Planters Bank could risk tarnishing the former’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Stark comparison
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roberto R. Romulo |
                                 July 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The tenure of the late president Benigno S. Aquino III can be likened to a painting. His manner of leadership and his goals reflect his life experience, which in turn shaped his feelings, emotion, character, attitude,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Why did Ramon Ang attend PNoy's wake?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 July 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Of the country’s tycoons, Ramon “RSA” Ang, president and CEO of San Miguel Corp., would perhaps be the last person you would expect to see at the wake of former president Benigno Aquino III.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IMF sees much stronger US growth, 2021 GDP +7.0%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IMF sees much stronger US growth, 2021 GDP +7.0%


                              

                                                                  By Heather Scott |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The IMF is bullish on the US economic recovery, predicting growth will hit 7 percent this year -- much stronger than previously...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 British Chamber: Philippines will attract FDIs from UK with passage of key reforms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
British Chamber: Philippines will attract FDIs from UK with passage of key reforms


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
(As released) BCCP Executive Director and Trustee Chris Nelson is confident that the Philippines will lure foreign direct...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Abra Mining [AR] suspended (again) for failing to file reports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Abra Mining [AR] suspended (again) for failing to file reports


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Abra Mining joins Philippine Airlines and Cyber Bay Corp. as the only companies that have received a trading suspension...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Aboitiz Power [AP] has 3 hydro plants forcibly shutdown by LGU
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Aboitiz Power [AP] has 3 hydro plants forcibly shutdown by LGU


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Now this issue has definitely escalated into something that will grab the attention of Aboitiz Power and of the other renewable...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Megawide [MWIDE] declares cash dividends for all preferred shares
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Megawide [MWIDE] declares cash dividends for all preferred shares


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Megawide had declared cash dividends on all three of its preferred shares series.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Factory output returns to growth zone
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Factory output returns to growth zone


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The continued downgrade of quarantine restrictions helped the manufacturing sector return to positive territory last month...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with