PSEi zooms past 7,000-level on improving jobs, manufacturing data

MANILA, Philippines — Local stocks trekked higher on Friday to cap the week above the 7,000-level, as a series of good economic data fuels investors’ recovery optimism.

The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index gained 0.55% to close at 7,002.26 on Friday, the first time it reached that level since February 16. The broader All Shares index was up 0.46%.

“Philippine shares touched the 7,000 mark to end the week as positive sentiment spilled over to the region, bolstered by better-than-expected economic data,” Luis Limlingan, head of sales at Regina Capital brokerage in Manila, said in a market commentary.

According to Limlingan, traders cheered the release of new jobs data showing unemployment rate eased to 7.7% in May from 8.7% in the preceding month as mobility curbs were relaxed. Local factories also returned to expansion mode in June, with the country’s Philippines’ Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a measure of factory output, rising to 50.8 in June, finally settling above the 50-mark separating slump from growth after three consecutive months of contraction.

After Wall Street's rally, Asia enjoyed broad gains in the morning but that tailed off in the afternoon.

Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Mumbai and Jakarta were all up, while Seoul and Taipei were marginally lower.

Hong Kong and Shanghai tanked, however, following a recent run-up in the days leading into Thursday's Chinese Communist Party centenary celebrations, when authorities looked to provide support to markets.

At home, a total of 2.7 billion shares worth P5.8 billion switched hands during the final trading day of the week. Foreigners turned buyers, yielding a net foreign buying of P754.0 million. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral with AFP